WWE, Sami Zayn Pay Tribute to Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau at Canadian Show

WWE superstar Sami Zayn has earned a reputation as one of the most electrifying wrestlers today. But on the September 9th edition of Monday Night Raw, Zayn was carrying a much more somber tone.

The latest episode of Raw took place in Canada. And with Zayn being a native of Canada himself, he paid homage to another Canadian Athlete – late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were both killed after being hit by a car while riding their bikes. Even worse is that it happened on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

Sami Zayn Gives Tribute to Late NHL Star

Zayn donned the Calgary Flames jersey of the late NHL star

“The emotional tribute in Calgary — where Johnny spent the first seven years of his NHL career — started off with Sami Zayn rockin’ a Flames jersey with Gaudreau’s number 13 as fans in the arena sang along to his music,” TMZ wrote.

“It didn’t stop there … after a segment involving Zayn, WWE kicked it to reporters outside the arena, showing off a massive display fans created outside the arena in honor of the brothers. Fans left behind Gaudreau jerseys, flowers, hockey sticks, posters, and even some of Johnny’s favorite snacks.”

WWE Star Pays Homage to Bret Hart

Zayn’s homage to his home country did not stop there. WWE Hall of Famer Brett Hart was also in attendance in Calgary for Monday Night Raw. And Zayn did not hesitate to give Hart his flowers, calling him his “hero.”

“[Bret] was my hero growing up. And to share the ring with him in Calgary, the significance is not lost on me. I’m in a really, really strange kind of headspace, but listening to him talk also kind of lit a fire under me,” Zayn said.

“To hear him talk about what it meant to be a champion and a Canadian champion, and listening to him, I realized, man, we haven’t had that in a long time. And I want it to be me. I want to honor his legacy. I want to honor the template that he laid out for guys like me.”