wrestler-from-nwo-wrestling-stable-undergoes-amputation-procedure

A champion pro wrestler recently found himself in the toughest match yet—facing the aftermath of a shattered knee and a life-changing decision about his health.

Former WCW star and nWo icon Marcus “Buff” Bagwell recently shared his decision to amputate his leg—a tough choice for a man once known for his unshakable stance in the ring.

In a YouTube video shared on July 18, the five-time World Tag Team champion explained he chose to amputate his right leg after an infection from a procedure on his injured knee following a 2020 car crash. He was told he had a “20% chance” of saving the leg through multiple surgeries, physical therapy, and a steel rod, or he could opt for amputation.

The 55-year-old decided to amputate the leg, saying he is “really hoping this will bring a new chance at life.”

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell and his fiancée, Stacy Brown. (Image via YouTube / @MarcusBuffBagwellOfficial)

Bagwell reflected on his five-year healing journey since the car crash, where his vehicle collided with a shopping mall, causing a brick wall to collapse. He said the incident should have “100% either been dead or been in prison.” Afterward, he spent weeks in the hospital and underwent over 20 procedures. During that time, he also fell into what he described as the “deepest, darkest addiction I’ve ever been in.”

Marcus “Buff” Bagwell Details His Journey to Sobriety Leading to Amputation Procedure

He shared that he struggled with constant drinking, which led to repeated falls and re-injuring his leg.

“My leg wasn’t healing, and so I just was super depressed, and I did everything you hear. I isolated. I was still trying to work, but I mean, I’d go to the gym on a walker,” Bagwell continued. “All I know in my life is you fight to get better, you fight. Well, on this one, I wasn’t able to fix the problem for the first time.”

Sitting next to his fiancée, Stacy Brown, the wrestler shared that anger over past events motivated him to get sober. He entered rehab in August 2022 and will celebrate three years of sobriety on August 27.

“I’ve been able to put together three of the best years of my life by putting in this order: God, Stacy, and myself,” he explained. “I’ve been able to put together three years together of sobriety and three of the best, happiest, closest to God, best relationship — best personal — I’ve felt, together.”

Bagwell then decided to amputate his leg instead of enduring more painful surgeries. The wrestling veteran described how he felt 12 hours before his hospital admission for the operation.

“When I look down and see that I’m getting ready to amputate my leg, no more do I start getting depressed about it even for a second,” Bagwell said. “Instantly, I get overwhelmed with joy because of the last three years of my life.”

Wrestler Says Amputation Surgery as ‘Really Hit Hard’

Bagwell’s video was recorded before his operation, but friend and wrestler Maven Huffman confirmed his amputation in a separate YouTube video from the hospital.

Wrestler Maven Huffman and Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, following his amputation procedure. (Image via YouTube / @MavenKHuffman)

“I looked, and there was 10 seconds where there was a really hard hit. Like, ‘Whoa, man,’ looking at it,” Bagwell admitted to Huffman while gazing where his missing leg should be. “I was trying to prepare for that look, and it was either gonna go to tears or, ‘Hey, brother. Let’s roll.’ And it went to the next chapter, and I was good.”

Meanwhile, Bagwell is optimistic about the future.

“Not gonna lie, this journey has been tough, I’m tired,” he said. “And yeah, I’m scared, but I’m still here and I’m more hopeful than ever. In the next episode, you will see me leave the hospital and take my first steps towards healing. This is just the beginning.”