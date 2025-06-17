‘Worst Cooks in America’ Host Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Popular Food Network personality Anne Burrell has died, according to PEOPLE. She was 55.

Videos by Suggest

Burrell died on Tuesday morning at her residence in Brooklyn, New York, after being found unresponsive, per TMZ. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

The Worst Cooks in America host’s reps did not shed light on the cause of death, and Burrell had not disclosed any sort of health problems to the public before her passing.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” a family statement sent to PEOPLE reads. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

TMZ reports that an autopsy will be performed in the wake of Burrell’s death to determine an official cause.

Burrell’s peers in the TV and culinary industrys took to social media in the wake of the news breaking to express their devastion over the chef’s passing.

“In utter disbelief right now,” Food Network peer Kardae Brown wrote. “They say things you do for yourself will be gone when you’re gone….but things you do for others will remain as your legacy forever. [Anne Burrell] you left us with so much…..thank you for your contributions to the culinary world and the lives you touched with your infectious personality. Forever in our hearts.”

Producer Jeanette Donnarumma wrote that she was “in absolute shock over the passing.”

Chef Will Coleman added, “She left us with so much!! This is heart wrenching news, but a fresh reminder for how important is to treat other well and make true impact with our limited time on this planet.”