world-series-legend-bill-mazeroski-has-died

Bill Mazeroski, the man whose walk-off home run sent the Pirates soaring over the Yankees in the 1960 World Series, has rounded the bases for the last time.

The 89-year-old died Feb.20, according to The New York Post. A cause of death was not revealed.

An eight-time Gold Glove winner, Mazeroski’s savvy fielding at second base earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame from the Veterans Committee.

It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski.

Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be… pic.twitter.com/515ZhPgqxe — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 21, 2026

However, he is best remembered for his ninth-inning leadoff home run that broke a 9-9 tie in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series. This historic hit made the Pirates improbable champions, as they had been outscored 55-27 over the series.

For those of us who cherish underdogs, once in a blue moon, something wonderful happens.



RIP Bill Mazeroski pic.twitter.com/N8xystQcH7 — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) February 21, 2026

Meanwhile, outside the right-field gate at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, there’s a 14-foot, 2,000-pound statue of Mazeroski rounding the bases with one foot on the ground and his arms in the air.

A statue of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski before a game at PNC Park on July 18, 2020. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The statue was unveiled in 2010 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic home run. The ball sailed over the left-field wall while Yogi Berra watched.

A 10-time All-Star, Mazeroski turned an MLB record 1,706 double plays. Over 17 regular seasons, he hit .260 with a .299 on-base percentage, 138 home runs, and 27 stolen bases.

MLB and the Pirates Pay Tribute to World Series Legend Bill Mazeroski

“Bill Mazeroski was synonymous with one of the greatest home runs in baseball history for more than 65 years,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred shared in a statement, per The Post. “While his bat delivered the first walk-off, series-ending home run in the history of our Fall Classic in 1960, it was Bill’s glove that earned him recognition from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. The career Pirate was an eight-time Gold Glove second baseman, a position he played under the guidance of Hall of Fame executive Branch Rickey. Bill understood that a run saved in the field was as important as a run driven in.”

“Bill’s lifetime of hard work and humility was a perfect illustration of the city he represented on the diamond,” Manfred added. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Bill’s family, his friends across our game, and all the loyal fans of Pittsburgh.”

"Every day of my life I think about that home run.

Wouldn't you?"

Bill Mazeroski. pic.twitter.com/CwIsoDzIpw — Jim Koenigsberger (@Jimfrombaseball) February 19, 2026

“Maz was one of a kind, a true Pirates legend,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting added. “His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious, and proud to be a Pirate.”

“Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski.”

Mazeroski is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.