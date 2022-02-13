All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Brown Aura

An aura, which is a field of energy around the body, comes with its own distinct color, depending on the person and their mood, qualities, and state of being, and this color comes with its own set of traits and emotions.

It can be rare to see a brown aura, especially one that is all brown, but they do exist. They also usually have various shades and maybe even spotting or edgings of browns. For instance, one that looks like coffee with cream may appear around someone who is one with nature. A yellow-tan color can indicate that a person is coming to terms with something and getting ready to move on in life. An aura that favors chocolate shows an attunement to the energies of the earth. A sandy brown could belong to a very organized type, but if it is the prominent aura color, it could stand for obsessive behavior. One that is sort of creamy is often associated with a current obstacle in life, and it is usually related to a job or a relationship problem. And finally, a dark or murky brown aura means there is an emotional, mental, or sexual difficulty.

Someone with a brown aura, including women with brown auras, can use this information to also find out details on their personality traits, love lives, career paths, and more, as seen down below!

The Brown Aura Personality

So what does it mean to have a brown or tan aura? Well, according to Eileen Lee, an aura reader, a photographer, and the founder of an experiential portrait practice called AURA AURA, it “reflects more of a linear thinking process.” Aura expert Pamala Oslie elaborated, saying that these types want “security and stability.”

Some other words to describe a personality, when it comes to a person with this aura color, include analytical, rational, and practical. Many people who fall into this group may also feel a connection to earth and nature, in general.

It has been said that this color can also signify that a person is scared, recovering from trauma, feeling guilty about something, or generally struggling in life. Additionally, a brown or tan color can be connected to allowing in negative emotions, greed, and manipulation. Do not fear, though, as there are ways to further bring out the positive vibes that can be associated with brown auras, which, later on, will be discussed. It can also help to focus on the good, to remember that aura colors can change over time, and to know that an aura does not completely define a person; it is simply a look into one’s energy, hopes, and fears.

The Brown Aura And Root Chakra

There are seven chakras, each corresponding to organs in the human body, and for brown, that is the root chakra near the tailbone.

“This chakra represents your security and your power base. It determines your ability to feel calm, safe, and grounded. It’s also from where you’re able to pull in energy and manifest your desires,” says Reiki practitioner and nutritionist Serena Poon, CN.

The root chakra is known as muladhara, as well, and in Sanskrit, this breaks down to “Mula,” which means “root,” and “adhara,” meaning “support” or “base.” This chakra is also the first one of matter, and keeping it balanced can as mentioned, enhance that feeling of safety. Think of it like putting down a foundation for a house, as one must start with basic needs (such as food and shelter) and emotional needs. Keeping these met keeps that feeling of security.

When the root chakra is not balanced, a person may feel anxiety or fear and may have health issues in the colon, bladder, lower back, legs, feet, or prostate. In order to regroup, reground, and, once again, provide a sense of security, Reiki practitioner and sound healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin suggests focusing on this chakra (at the base of the spine), taking deep breaths, and speaking the reminder, “I am safe.”

The Love Life Of An Brown Aura

Auras affect the connections that people have, and when two people like one another, their vibrations are in sync or match up, while those who are not meant to be will have repelling vibrations. Since auras, energy, and vibrations can change at any point, those who were once in sync can become unaligned romantically. And, vice versa, those who were once not a match may find themselves vibrating on the same frequency years later.

The left brain-type personality seen in people with brown auras extends to their love lives. They want commitment and devotion. Once they have that, they will work at their marriage and at their job, in order to be faithful and in order to provide a comfortable and secure home life.

These people are not into over-the-top, luxurious, or unpredictable relationships either. They just want to share life with someone who is reliable and sensible!

This may not sound super romantic, but it is made up of the things that matter most: When someone ends up with a brown aura woman, they are getting someone who will stick with the marriage through thick and thin and who will do her part to create contentment and happiness (in the house, in the relationship, and beyond).

Careers For Brown Auras

As pointed out, the color of someone’s aura can give them hints about careers, too. It is known that brown and tan auras indicate logic and practicality, so think about workplaces where this would come in handy.

All that planning could be put to use as an architect or landscaper. Leadership qualities would serve a pilot or teacher well. Since these types like interacting with people and the world, one may consider being a scientist or working in public relations. Engineers, accountants, and IT professionals are good options, as well, due to how one with a brown aura has a passion for analyzing data and details.

Those who fall into this category enjoy a job with a variety of tasks, putting each of their special skills to use, but they do prefer low-stress situations that allow them to focus on what is truly important. They are practical people who are connected to the root chakra of security, and they take laying down “foundation” seriously. From making sure there is food on the table and a roof over everyone’s head, to letting go of fear, these devoted and rational types do whatever it takes to make a safe and comfortable home and life for themselves and their loved ones.