All About The Personal Lives Of Women With A Blue Aura

Your aura is the bubble of energy that surrounds you wherever you go. Everyone has this unseen energy field around their body at all times. Your aura can be changed by your mood or emotional state. For those who can see auras, everyone’s aura is usually composed of several different colors that have different meanings. The color that’s dominant in your aura says a lot about who you are and how you’re feeling.

Auras can contain any color of the rainbow. Red auras represent passion. Orange auras are creative. Yellow auras represent energy. Green auras are all about abundance. Blue auras are tranquil. Indigo auras are intuitive. Violet auras are all about spirituality.

Obviously, the naked eye can’t usually see auras (though, it would be pretty cool if it could.) So, how does anyone know what their aura is? If you don’t know the dominant color in your aura, there are a few ways you can go about identifying it. The best way to identify your aura is to get a professional aura portrait. Not only can you get a definitive read, but you can actually see a photo of your aura. But, if you’re not ready for a major step like that, there are ways to read your own aura, or take you can check out an online quiz to figure it out.

The Blue Aura Personality

(styleuneed.de/Shutterstock.com)

So, you’ve discovered that the dominant color in your aura is blue. People with blue auras are great at expression and communication. This is true for all blue auras, but not every shade of blue aura is the same. Different shades of blue have different attributes.

What’s Your Shade Of Blue?

If your aura is turquoise, according to the spiritual author, Shannon Kaiser, you have “confidence in knowledge and truly knowing yourself.” True blue auras (aka cobalt, royal, or bright blue) are linked with people who have a knack for self-expression, creativity, imagination, and are likely to have a strong intuition. If your aura is more on the sky blue or light blue side, you also have a tendency toward creativity and a strong intuition. You’re a great leader and communicator.

If your aura is blue-indigo (or lands somewhere between deep blue and deep purple,) your aura indicates deeper, more intuitive emotions and feelings. Indigo is linked with the third eye chakra, so while you still have the traits that come with blue auras, you also lean toward having better intuition and more sensitivity. If your blue aura is cloudy instead of clear, you likely have a fear of communicating. You may be surrounded by sensitive people, and this could add to your hesitancy to share your true thoughts and feelings.

How Your Blue Aura Helps You Interact With Others

(Titima Ongkantong/Shutterstock.com)

So much of the blue aura focuses on communication. Your sensitivity and appreciation for honesty help you when it’s time to communicate effectively with others. Your blue chakra makes you a calming presence for those around you. You have serene, grounded energy that, paired with your ability to communicate clearly, helps you to be a stabilizing force in serious, heated, or difficult conversations.

The Blue Aura’s Weaknesses

Those with blue auras have many traits that are assets in various aspects of their lives. Still, every aura has weaknesses. Your own sensitivity can cause you to be afraid of sharing your opinions and being vulnerable with others. This can make it difficult for you to form deep connections. You can also take on too much responsibility and could even become a workaholic as a result.

The Blue Aura And The Throat Chakra

Every aura is directly connected to one of the different chakras. Blue auras are linked to the throat chakra. The throat chakra is all about truth, self-expression, and communication. The more dominant the blue is in your aura, the more honest, expressive and confident in communicating you are.

The Love Life Of A Blue Aura

(sun ok/Shutterstock.com)

Your blue aura will dictate how you behave in romantic relationships, as well as the romantic partners you seek out and attract. You value truth and are an incredible communicator– both of which are great traits for a partner. But, having a partner who also has these attributes is likely very important to you.

You want a person who can identify their needs and tell you about them, as well as be willing to listen and adjust in response to yours. Your calm, serene nature makes it easier for you to communicate clearly without getting overwhelmed, letting tensions rise, or being disrespectful during disagreements. This will help you in balancing your partner and leading conflicts in the right direction, regardless of your partner’s communication style. Still, you find it important that your partner also knows how to be calm and receptive in heated moments.

You are loyal in all relationships, and you’ll find it easy to support your partner through the good times and the bad. Your creativity will add fun and out-of-the-box thinking to dates, gifts, and activities you do together to ward off boredom and monotony away.

When dating around or searching for a partner, you’ll want to steer clear of those who are emotionally unavailable or stunted in their communication abilities. You want someone who can commit to you and make you feel stable. Often, you pair well with partners who have yellow auras.

Careers For Blue Auras

(Sergey Katyshkin/Shutterstock.com)

Knowing your aura can help you identify your strengths and weaknesses in every area of your life. It can even help you with your professional endeavors. Your blue aura gives you many advantages in the workplace. You’re likely to thrive at a creative job or somewhere where your imagination is valued. But, you’ll fare best in a situation where you can not only put your imagination to use, but also communicate and share your ideas. For this reason, you might be drawn to careers like singing, public speaking, or teaching.

According to Kaiser, those with blue auras “can be very reliable when it comes to meeting deadlines and getting the job done. They are loyal, trusting, and devoted in their careers. They also make great team players!” Your honesty and trustworthiness will make you a valued employee anywhere you land.

The Blue Aura Aesthetic

(Christos Georghiou/Shutterstock.com)

Since most folks can’t see what your aura is, it’s just something that the people around you feel. But, using your aura to dictate your style can make you feel aligned and confident. Self-expression is important to you as someone with a blue aura, and you can sometimes find it difficult. So, embrace your style as a way to get your feelings out there.

You’re creative, so mixing, matching, and power-clashing can make you feel strangely put together. Whether it’s your fashion choices, what style trends you follow, or your home decor, let your creativity guide you, and don’t let your conscious mind get in the way. You’ll be surprised at how liberating it can be to put together everything you like and watch it work together better than you expect. So, go for every color, pattern, and texture that attracts you. And, don’t be afraid to sport that Euphoria-inspired makeup looks or mix and match accessories. Self-expression is the best way to make your blue aura happy.