Woman Unknowing Bakes George Clooney’s Birthday Cake

It’s not every day that you make a cake for an A-Lister. One British baker discovered that she unknowingly fixed a cake for George Clooney.

Speaking with the New York Post, baker Holly Tait said a representative from the actor contacted her. She runs a highly in-demand bakery in England, and at the time, she didn’t know if she had the bandwidth to make the cake.

According to Tait, the representative asked for three 10-inch ocean-themed cakes. They said that the cakes were for someone named George, who was celebrating his 61st birthday. According to the representative, George was filming a movie in the area. It just happened to coincide with his birthday.

Clooney was filming the movie The Boys in the Boat. It’s a film that involves an American rowing team competing at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The actor stepped into the director’s chair for the film.

Tait admittedly almost turned down the request. All of it happened on short notice. “It was short notice and a lot of pressure because I already had r — I shouldn’t really have said yes,” the baker said.

The request for the cake itself was simple. The cake just needed a Happy Birthday and a boating theme. “It just needs to say ‘Happy Birthday George’ and should follow the theme of water and boating,” Tait said.

It Turned Out to be George Clooney

Clooney’s team asked Tait to keep the cake and the story a secret. They didn’t want a media frenzy while they were working on the film. It’s a request that Tait was happy to oblige by.

“I was told not to say anything until the movie came out,” she said. Clooney’s team ended up picking the cakes up in a private transport. “From my point of view it was just another cake order — but it was picked up in a private taxi! It was a Victoria sponge, nothing fancy, just a crowd pleaser.”

Clooney ultimately enjoyed the birthday cake. His team sent Tait a photo with a message saying that he really enjoyed the cakes. “I didn’t even know it was for the George Clooney — but I worked extra hard to make it happen,” she said.