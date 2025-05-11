U.S. Navy Officer Charged With Murder Months After Wife Found Strangled To Death

Months after Jessica Arguinzoni Olsen was found dead back in October 2024, her husband, U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Christopher Olsen, was charged with murder. Reportedly, Jessica’s body was found heavily beaten, having been strangled to death.

According to Stars and Stripes, Jessica’s body was found inside Hotel SOL, a hotel located in Fukuoka, on October 28, 2024. The hotel is located about 80 miles from Sasebo Naval Base, where Christopher was stationed from 2022 to 2023. At the time of the incident, Christopher was stationed at the Naval Surface Group Southwest in San Diego, California.

Hotel staff found Jessica’s body and immediately called the police. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service became involved shortly after. They allege that Christopher OIsen badly beat up Jessica and subsequently strangled her to death. According to the New York Post, surveillance video shows the couple entering the hotel on October 25, with only Christopher leaving two days later.

Despite the evidence, Olsen was only considered a person of interest at the time. Six months later, on May 7, 2025, Lt. Commander Christopher Olsen was charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice.

‘Ongoing Litigation’

Cmdr. Paul Macapagal, when prompted by Stars and Stripes, said that they were unable to comment on Christopher’s case, given the “ongoing litigation.”

“The Navy is committed to ensuring the military justice system is fair and impartial,” Macapagal wrote in an email. “The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Dominique Arguinzoni, Jessica’s sister, who received her badly beaten body back in November 2024, was left in shock over the allegations raised against Christopher.

“We had no idea they ever had issues,” Arguinzoni told Stars and Stripes. “None of her friends, even best friend, had an inkling. However, thinking back, my parents and I realized that she pulled away from us by reducing communications from every week to every other month or so.”

Arguinzoni also questioned how the case was and is being handled.

“There was no in-person visit, no support team, no effort to ensure they were physically or emotionally able to process the news,” she continued. “We were simply told that Jesse was dead — and that her husband, LCDR Christopher Olsen, was a person of interest.”

As of May 9, Jessica’s family has yet to receive her belongings. According to Arguinzoni, the family only wants to grieve.

“We can’t even wrap up her stuff,” Arguinzoni said.. “It’s been very frustrating because the little bit of information we get, it throws us back into when they first called us and told us she was gone.”

According to the New York Post, Lt. Commander Christopher Olsen could face court-martial. Additionally, he could also face a dishonorable discharge, confinement, or even capital punishment.