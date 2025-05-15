Woman Survives Near-Miss Shooting With Bullet Whizzing Centimeters From Her

Police are searching for a man who shot at a woman in broad daylight in the Bronx last week. He reportedly narrowly missed the victim and smacked her with his weapon instead.

Videos by Suggest

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident occurred on a University Heights street at around 9:00 AM on May 9. The hooded suspect ran across the road behind a woman and fired a shot. The outlet explains that the woman is lucky to be alive, as the bullet missed her by “a centimeter.” The woman was reportedly not shot, but she still hurt herself when she hit the ground.

The New York Post shares chilling footage of the incident from surveillance cameras in the area. There were a few people nearby at the time, including several cars. The suspect runs across the road to catch up with the victim and shoots. The most disturbing part of the footage is how brazen the attacker is. After stowing his weapon away, he casually runs over the pedestrian crossing and down the road.

The Suspect Hit The Woman With His Gun After Shooting

According to a report by ABC 7, the man tried to shoot the woman in the back of the head. When he missed, he “pistol-whipped” her instead. The outlet interviewed the woman, who had no idea who her attacker was. When the interviewer showed her a picture, she said, “No, I don’t know who that is.” She explained, “A guy came behind me and shot at me. I don’t know what happened. All I know is that I was bleeding.” ABC 7 also clarifies that the incident happened on a crossing “in front of 21 West 183rd Street.” Police are searching for the suspect and are treating the shooting as attempted murder.

Earlier this month, another shooting occurred in the Bronx, taking the life of a 16-year-old girl. The teen was tragically killed in the crossfire between a group she was not a part of. A 14-year-old reportedly fired three shots into a crowd in a schoolyard. The girl was riding her scooter out of the area at the time, and a stray bullet hit her in the head.