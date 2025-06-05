Woman Flies Into Rage After Hearing Bagpipes In Quiet Neighborhood

A woman from Texas flew into a rage after she heard bagpipes in her neighborhood, per the New York Post. She allegedly proceeded to assault the musician’s wife as he was playing bagpipes in their local park. Meanwhile, she threatened to have her judge husband hold them accountable.

Videos by Suggest

Man Playing Bagpipes Threatened By Woman Enraged By Noise

76-year-old Eunice Isgur was the alleged assailant who was enraged by the bagpipe noises. The attack happened on Monday in Houston along the Terry Hershey Park trail. Scott Gibb, who hails from Scotland, explained how it went down to KTRK.

“She said I had no right to play here in this public park,” said Gibb. “She said, ‘I’m gonna call my husband. He’s a federal judge and he’s gonna make you stop.'”

According to records, Isgur’s husband has the same name as a U.S. bankruptcy judge. The outlet has refrained from naming him as he isn’t yet involved in this case.

Gibb recalled how infuriated Isgur was. “She was very aggressive, yelling and screaming,” the bagpiper said.

Despite this one woman’s threats, Gibb says that he has played along this trail before without issue. “Texans just love the sound of the pipe,” he explained.

Gibb noted that bagpipes have been a big family tradition, as he was playing a set handed down from his grandfather. Isgur’s raging reactions have since been the most negative reaction he has experienced.

This hasn’t been the only time they’d interacted either. Isgur had confronted Gibb before about his bagpipe playing several weeks before this incident. This was the only time she got violent about it.

Woman Allegedly Assaults Bagpipe Player’s Wife Over Noise

KTRK

During the altercation, the bagpiper’s wife began filming it on her phone. It showed Isgur holding a phone with her own video recording, all up in his face. “Literally stuck it right in my face, blinding my eyes,” said Gibb.

Once Isgur noticed that the wife was recording her, she tried retaliating and went after the wife. “She basically swiped at my wife’s face,” he recalled. Charges state that Isgur hit her in the arm.

What’s worse is that Isgur’s husband decided to show up and antagonize the wife, too. “As she was walking, she was videoing behind her and this big guy and the woman were chasing after her,” Gibb said.

Isgur then allegedly tripped and fell after trying to reach the wife’s backpack. This left her with a black eye, which you could spot in her mug shot.

Police have charged Isgur with misdemeanor assault.