Woman Crashes Out After Boyfriend Refuses To Come Over To Kill A Cockroach In Apartment

They say chivalry is dead. Maybe, the cockroach killed it. A woman recently crashed out after her boyfriend refused to be her hero in her time of need.

Now, he’s questioning if he was a big wuss or if she was just overreacting. The girlfriend in question asked her boyfriend to drive over to her apartment to kill the cockroach. But he refused to make the drive. Honestly with gas prices as high as they are, I’d have to agree with the boyfriend here.

“I’m not against killing cockroaches, but she rang me up at 10 pm when I was already showered and in my PJs, and she was crying, saying she had locked herself in her bathroom and couldn’t leave because there was a cockroach in her bedroom,” the man wrote in his post.

The Cockroach Test

Apparently, the girlfriend has a cockroach phobia and was insanely scared of the little insect. However, despite her hysterics, he thought she was being unreasonable. The boyfriend didn’t want to leave his home at night o just go kill the bug. Instead, he asked her to call the landlord to help her out.

“Anyway I called her back 10 minutes later, she said the landlord took care of it, but she was acting all cold and I asked what was the matter, and she said I made it clear she can’t count on me and that I bailed on her when she needed me,” he explained.

So it sounds like their relationship took a strain over the matter. It would appear the man failed the cockroach test by a large margin. Here’s how the internet weighe din.

“Unless you’re next-door neighbors, a cockroach is not a ‘drive across town’ emergency. If she’d called and told you she was mugged and was in the hospital, and you’d said no? Different conversation,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Not gonna lie, when we were first dating my husband absolutely would have driven 30 minutes to save me from a cockroach if I had asked.”

“One night of inconvenience could’ve put you at the status of being the best boyfriend ever in her eyes. It’s the little things in relationships that really make a difference,” another person added.