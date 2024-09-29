airline-passenger-claims-she-fell-ill-after-eating-cockroach-filled-omelet-on-flight

An airline passenger claims she fell ill after eating a cockroach-filled omelet during a recent Air India flight.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airline passenger, identified as Suyesha Savant, noticed she and her 2-year-old child had eaten the cockroach-filled omelet while flying from Delhi to New York City.

“Found a cockroach in the omelette served to me on the [Air India] flight from Delhi to New York,” she wrote in the post. “My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result.”

She shared a video and photos of the omelet, in which cockroaches were noticeably seen.

https://twitter.com/suyeshasavant/status/1839864215734980816



Savant, who is a journalist in India, further revealed the plane had noticeably not been cleaned before she and her child boarded. “Even the pouches of this seat were not clean and it had waste bottles lying in it,” she stated. “And when I alerted the staff about it, they said it was a mistake. But how many mistakes?”

Air India quickly responded to the post by stating, “Dear Ms. Savant, we’re very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly.”

After being told the passenger that she directly messaged its account, Air India said, “Dear Ms. Savant, we’re forwarding the same internally to investigate the matter. We truly appreciate your patience.”

While speaking to FOX Business, an Air India spokesperson released a statement about the airline passenger falling ill after eating a cockroach-filled omelet mid-flight.

“We are concerned about the experience of the customer in the said instance and have taken it up with our catering service provider to investigate it further,” the spokesman stated. “We will take necessary actions to prevent any recurrence of such instances in [the] future.”

The spokesperson also shared that the airline “works with reputed caterers who supply to leading airlines globally and have stringent SOPs [standard operating procedures] and multiple checks to ensure quality of meals served to our guests.”

However, this isn’t the first incident within a week for Air India. Another passenger, Anip Patel, endured terrible conditions while flying from Chicago to Delhi. He stated it was the “worst first-class cabin” he’s ever been on.

In his TikTok video, Patel shows the first-class cabin filled with hair, ripped furnishing, and dirt everywhere. He also said that his flight headphones had mildew all over them.

“The entertainment system did not work the entire 15 hours,” Patel claimed. “Everything was broken. They literally put tape on the wall to tape that stuff down.

He then added, “It was a nightmare. I was robbed on this flight.”

Patel said he spent $6,300 on his plane ticket.



