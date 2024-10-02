Woman-arrives-to-first-date,-finds-man-on-date-with-another-woman-in-unbelievable-video

On August 7th, a woman from Seattle named Vicki Tozer shared a video about a Hinge date that quickly went wrong.

During the summer, Tozer had a date planned at Seward Park in Seattle with a man she had met on the dating app. The two had been talking for about a week before the man had suggested meeting up. According to PEOPLE, they decided to go paddleboarding and planned to meet in the park around 5:30 p.m.

Tozer had been running late from work, though, and asked if they could meet a little later, around 6:00 p.m. Her date agreed, letting her know that he was already at the park awaiting her arrival.

As Tozer made her way to the meeting point, she spotted her date right away chatting with another woman. She suspected he might have bumped into someone he knew, but became very confused when they both started to walk into the water together, paddle boards in hand.

When asked about the mixup Tozer told PEOPLE, “That’s when I figured out that he must have mistaken her for me. She had brown curly hair, which I guess I also have, but we didn’t look alike at all.”

Luckily, Tozer didn’t seem too offended and instead found the situation to be rather funny. She decided to wait a little longer to see if the man would realize that his date was not in fact the woman he met on Hinge, but he remained oblivious.

During that time, Tozer started posting to her Instagram story about the awkward situation. The video was eventually uploaded to TikTok and quickly climbed its way up to 1.4 million views. This was something Tozer was not at all expecting.

Later that night, Tozer sent a picture to her Hinge match that she had taken from a distance. The photo showed him paddle boarding while having a conversation with, what he thought was, his date.

Tozer told People, “Right away he responded, saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I totally went on a date with the wrong person,’ ” she recalls. “He was really embarrassed, but it felt genuine. He admitted he made a big mistake.”

Her date explained that he had not asked for the woman’s name upon meeting her. Once the conversation started, they went into the water together and began the “date”. Apparently the man was also confused as the mystery woman eventually asked if he was on dating apps. He told Tozer that he thought he had misunderstood her question and carried on with the date.

Tozer’s Hinge match reached out again weeks later to ask if she’d be interested in another date. She denied it fand told People,” The biggest lesson for me is to confirm who you’re meeting up with. It’s like when you get into an Uber, just make sure you’re in the right place with the right person. Personally, I’m happy with how I reacted. I genuinely thought it was really funny and entertaining. I could have been really angry or let it get me down about dating, but it’s a reminder that online dating can be unserious.”