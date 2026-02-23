Wiz Khalifa Celebrates His Son’s 13th Birthday With 13 Punches To The Stomach

Birthday punchies are still going strong in 2026. Wiz Khalifa posted a video of himself administering his son’s birthday tradition: 13 punches to the stomach.

Videos by Suggest

Although the headline might be alarming, don’t worry. It was Wiz Khalifa’s son’s 13th birthday. So, for audaciously living another year, Sebastian had to swallow 13 punches to the stomach.

The singer posted the video to his Instagram story, which was reposted by Daily Loud. In the video, you can see Wiz Khalifa with a boxing glove on, and Sebastian against the wall.

The 13 punches were closer to taps. I mean, I’m sure Wiz Khalifa didn’t want to leave his son grasping his rib cage in agony. Especially on his birthday of all days.

Punches to the stomach aren’t welcome, no matter the intent, and Sebastian was left holding his chest afterwards, but with a small smile.

The birthday tradition of getting punches on your birthday for every day you’re alive is a big thing here in the U.K., so it’s nice to see the fun being celebrated across the pond.

Despite Sebastian’s pleas for mercy, Wiz Khalifa sternly said, “Take it like a G, you’re 13 years old.” He also gave Sebastian sage advice between the blows, telling him to strengthen his abs and breathe out with each punch. Advice that he seemed better for following.

Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday Punches Aren’t Appreciated By Everyone

I guess not everyone is a sucker for pain (ba tum tsh).

Online, many criticized Wiz Khalifa for the so-called “birthday licks,” and expressed their discontent.

“Beating your own kid on camera for likes is peak deadbeat dad content for real,” one wrote.

“Wiz khalifa is wild for that, honestly,” another commented.

“How is that a celebration,” a third echoed.

Fortunately, the vast majority of people saw the lighthearted humor in the event, and some even praised Wiz Khalifa for keeping the tradition alive.

“Bro didn’t raise no ipad kid,” praised one.

“Respect! He’s making sure that old tradition doesn’t die out,” exclaimed another.

“The world is hard. Got to teach him early,” a third chimed in.