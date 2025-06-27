Wisconsin Teen, 17, Accused Of Beating Uncle To Death Over Sleepover Denial

A Wisconsin teen, 17-year-old Ronnie Fuentez, faces murder charges after allegedly beating his uncle to death. According to police, Fuentez struck his uncle after the man refused to let one of the teen’s friends sleep at their home.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, a police officer responded to a domestic violence attack report on February 5, 2025. At the Waueksha Memorial Hospital, the responding officer found a man, Fuentez’s uncle, having suffered “internal bleeding in his brain.”

While lying on his hospital bed, the man told the officer that Ronnie Fuentez, his nephew, was, allegedly, the one responsible for his injuries.

The incident had occurred four days prior, as per the complaint. On February 1, the victim and Fuentez allegedly engaged in a physical fight. The document stated that the man refused to let one of Fuentez’s friends stay for a sleepover.

Alleged Murder

Fuentez allegedly became upset, and he started exchanging blows with his uncle. The man added that Fuentez allegedly punched him in the head with a closed fist. Fuentez, while allegedly delivering punches, said, “I’ve wanted to f– you up since the first day I moved in.” He also called him a “p–y boy.”

The man then told the officer that Fuentez left the house and returned the next day. He, however, began feeling what he thought were migraines. While over-the-counter medication initially soothed his pain, things started to worsen quickly.

On February 5, four days after the incident, while talking to his mother, the victim “began to struggle with speaking in complete sentences,” as per the criminal complaint. The worrying mother believed he was having a stroke and drove him to the hospital.

As a result, Ronnie Fuentez was arrested and charged with battery. However, as per Fox 6, the victim, unnamed, died in late May. Therefore, Fuentez’s charges were amended to felony murder.

Furthermore, as per Law & Crime, Fuentez’s alleged crime occurred while he was out on bond on an unrelated September 2024 crime. In consequence, he was also charged with bail jumping, as he “did not comply with the terms of his bond.”

Fuentez’s next court hearing has been scheduled for July 27.