William Anders, Apollo 8 Astronaut Who Took ‘Earthrise’ Photo, Dies at 90 in Plane Crash

William “Bill” Anders, the astronaut who took the famous “Earthrise” photograph, has died. He was 90 years old.

Anders died on Friday, June 7 in a plane crash. Anders was flying a small lane that crashed in the water just north of Seattle, according to NASA, his family, and local officials.

Per the sheriff’s office, Anders was the only person inside the two-seater plane. His body was recovered and then identified. Anders’ son, Greg Anders, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

“The family is devastated,” Greg Anders said. “He was a great pilot and we will miss him terribly.”

NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson posted a heartfelt tribute to Anders on X (formerly Twitter).

In 1968, during Apollo 8, Bill Anders offered to humanity among the deepest of gifts an astronaut can give. He traveled to the threshold of the Moon and helped all of us see something else: ourselves. He embodied the lessons and the purpose of exploration. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/wuCmfHpu3g — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 8, 2024

The Armstrong Air & Space Museum also posted a tribute on the social media website.

“The museum mourns the loss of Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders. His pioneering journey aboard Apollo 8 forever expanded humanity’s domain in space exploration. We send our condolences to his family & all those who called Bill a colleague and friend.”