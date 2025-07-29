Actor With Decades of Movie and TV Credits Dead at 81: RIP to Henri Szeps

Veteran Australian actor Henri Szeps has passed away.

Szeps died on Thursday at the age of 81, as reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

During a 2021 television appearance alongside his son Josh, Szeps revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he had been residing in a care facility since 2023.

The actor is best remembered for his role in the beloved ABC sitcom Mother and Son. From 1984 to 1994, Szeps brought the character of Robert Beare to life, starring alongside Garry McDonald and Ruth Cracknell.

RIP Henri Szeps. I feel like Mother and Son has this reputation for being cutesy family fare, but one of the reasons its had such staying power is because all the characters are actually just as psychotic as the Always Sunny gang. Szeps as Robert was the epitome of this pic.twitter.com/AjATpEPY3o — Tim McQueen (@McQueenTim) July 24, 2025

The TV star showcased his talent in a range of notable roles, including the provocative soap opera Number 96 and the acclaimed medical dramas A Country Practice, GP and All Saints.

Henri Szeps Starred Alongside a Young Nicole Kidman

His acting career also extended to the big screen, with standout performances such as his role in the war drama Vietnam. In this film, he portrayed Prime Minister Harold Holt alongside a young Nicole Kidman.

Henri Szeps circa 1990. (Photo by Pearce/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

Henri, trained in The Method at Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre—where a green room now bears his name—made a lasting mark on Australian theatre with his breakout role in the 1968 production of The Boys in the Band. It was during this production that he met his future wife, actress Mary Ann Severne, who remained by his side until his passing.

He received numerous acting awards, including an Order of Australia Medal in 2001. According to his family, his decline from Alzheimer’s was peaceful, and he “retained his sense of wonder and joie de vivre until the end.”

Szeps concluded his showbiz career with sold-out one-man shows at The Ensemble Theatre. After starring in Cruise Control at 70, he retired, citing difficulties with memorizing lines.

Szeps is survived by his wife, two sons (Amos, a psychologist, and Josh, a journalist), and four grandchildren.