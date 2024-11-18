Wild Boar Rampages Inside Store, Attacks People in Unbelievable Video

It’s not every day that you hear about wild animals rampaging into retail stores. But such a thing did happen recently in China. Take a look at the video…

Videos by Suggest

The ambush occurred in Zhejiang province in China during broad daylight. In the video, a wild boar can be seen running straight into a children’s clothing store. Right after wandering around the streets. The short clip shows the animal creating a huge mess as it crashes into clothing racks and knocks down other items.

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1850965676736889021

After the wild boar managed to destroy the clothing store, it made its way back outside. While still on a furious rampage, the pig began to charge towards people who had gathered around to watch the chaotic scene.

According to TMZ, the animal was eventually caught by the police in Hangzhou. Apparently the boar had been on the run for nearly an hour just before 5 officers were able to capture it.

It’s also been reported that several people suffered minor injuries from the attack. One man even tried to use a stick to protect himself, which only made the animal more aggressive.

Oddly enough, another animal intrusion happened recently in the US, although the critter wasn’t nearly as destructive. At LaGuardia Airport in New York City, a raccoon somehow made its way into the building, giving travelers a little surprise.

In the video, the small creature can be seen crashing through the ceiling of the airport. The raccoon eventually drops to the ground which causes people to scatter frantically. Unlike the incident in China, there were no injuries reported. The animal was eventually captured and released outside.