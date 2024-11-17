Raccoon Crashes Through Ceiling at NYC Airport in Unbelievable Video

On Monday, November 7th, a furry friend decided to make a surprise appearance at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Videos were quickly shared to social media when a raccoon suddenly crashed through the ceiling—right near Spirit Airlines. The video shows the critter hanging from a cord underneath a missing ceiling tile. The animal then falls to the floor, prompting passengers to run out of the way in a frenzy.

The raccoon tries to scurry away, which only causes travelers to become even more frantic. One video eventually shows someone carrying a trash can while walking towards the raccoon in an attempt to catch it.

One post read, “can’t make this up 😭 😭 ” along with a short clip of the incident. Another was shared by the New York Post with the caption, “A raccoon fell through the ceiling of the Spirit Airlines terminal at LaGuardia Airport, much to the shock and horror of travelers.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey made a statement following the break-in in which confirmed that the raccoon was “safely removed”. According to NBC News, airport staff are now working with a wildlife control company. They will now “monitor the area, identify potential entry points, and implement necessary precautions to prevent future incidents.”

No injuries were reported afterward and the raccoon was reportedly released somewhere outside. Spirit Airlines confirmed this in a statement saying, “A raccoon was located and released outside after briefly entering Terminal A at New York-LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on Nov. 4. To ensure a positive experience for our LGA Guests, we immediately notified the facilities team and are addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company.”