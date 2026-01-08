Wife Of Music Icon Reveals What She Misses The Most, One Month After His Death

It’s been a month since music icon Raul Malo passed away from cancer. The singer’s wife, Betty, is still struggling to deal with his loss.

Videos by Suggest

Betty says her house is silent now. She misses the music and noises that once filled their house they shared together. Malo was the frontman of The Mavericks and regularly practiced his craft at home.

Taking to Instagram, Betty shared a mournful tribute to the music icon and everything she misses the most.

She wrote, “Today marks a month of Mondays. A month since Raul transitioned to the afterlife. I miss my husband. I miss my best friend.”

Betty continued of the music icon, “What I miss the most is listening to him—tinkering on his guitars. Finding his way on the piano, chasing melodies only he could hear. The house remembers him. The dogs do too.”

Music Icon Dies

Betty said the sons of the music icon feel his absence especially. She shared a video of his band and loved ones carrying the music icon in his casket to the crematorium.

She concluded, “Surrounded by love, and gratitude For a life that will never stop echoing. I miss you so much @raulmalo01 and love you deeper and deeper each day that goes by.”

The music icon passed away following a battle with Leptomeningeal disease (LMD). He had hoped to resume touring last year, but in September, he revealed his cancer had progressed.

He wrote at the time, “I want to update you all on my health, as things have taken a turn. As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease. I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this s–t out of my head.’ Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow. We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do.”







