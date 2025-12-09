Beloved Country Music Star Dies of Cancer: Mavericks Confirm Death of Raul Malo

Raul Malo, the lead singer of the Mavericks, died on Monday, the band announced on social media.

Although no cause of death was given, he had announced in June that he was battling Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 60.

Malo co-wrote many of the band’s most popular songs, as well as Rick Trevino’s 2003 hit “In My Dreams.” He also performed as a solo artist and as a member of the supergroup Los Super Seven. The Mavericks split in the early 2000s but reformed in 2015 and began touring regularly. Over his career, Malo released nine solo albums and twelve studio albums with the Mavericks, the most recent being 2024’s Moon & Stars.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy,” the Mavericks wrote on Instagram. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.”

Raul Malo Formed the Mavericks Back in 1989

Born in Miami in 1965 to Cuban parents, Malo formed the Mavericks in 1989. The original lineup included bassist Robert Reynolds, drummer Paul Deakin, and guitarist Ben Peeler, with Malo on guitar and vocals, per Rolling Stone. The band found its groove when Malo became the lead singer, primary songwriter, and producer.

The group debuted with their self-titled album in 1990, followed by From Hell to Paradise in 1992. Their breakthrough came in 1994 with What a Crying Shame, featuring hits like the title track and “There Goes My Heart.” They gained popularity in the ‘90s with the country hit “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” featuring Flaco Jiménez, and won multiple CMA awards.

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs in 2022. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The band split in 1999, and Malo began a solo career. He released several solo albums through 2023, exploring different genres, singing in Spanish, and often using orchestration. The Mavericks reunited in 2011, signed with Big Machine Records, and started a second successful run. They released several more albums and toured regularly before becoming independent artists.

Malo revealed his illness in 2024, and as Rolling Stone reported, the group held its latest annual concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium just days ago.