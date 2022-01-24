Why There Are Rumors That Kylie Jenner Has Already Given Birth

Kylie Jenner is still pregnant. This shouldn’t be news but rumors have swirled recently about her secretly giving birth. Here’s what went down.

Clearing The Air

If you’ve been on Jenner’s Instagram recently, you’d be greeted by a slew of photos featuring Jenner’s baby bump. She and Travis Scott announced the pregnancy in September. Jenner’s been open about wanting to have more children, so good for her.

The announcement of her pregnancy was not without controversy, however. TikTok sleuths figured out early on that her nail polish did not match between her Instagram posts and her stories. Jenner was posting pre-filmed videos of her flat tummy so people wouldn’t know she was expecting. Since this got snuffed out, some believed she may have hidden the birth itself.

Wait, What?

Emily Schwartz is one of Tiktok’s foremost detectives. In a video that’s been liked over 500 thousand times, she studied paparazzi photos to try and find what Jenner was hiding. She also pointed out Jenner was going on an airplane, something that could cause problems with the pregnancy. If Jenner wasn’t actually pregnant, then this would not be a concern.

The question at play is when would the baby be due. Jenner did not take a shot during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, so fans think she may have known about her pregnancy in mid-April. Nine months later, and she should be due any minute now.

The Rabbit Hole

The conspiracy theory only gets more complicated from there. Jenner was absent from her family’s Christmas party, so fans thought she may have given birth before that. A few days later, Travis Barker posted a photograph featuring a suspicious baby bottle. Could it have been for Jenner’s second child? Well, we don’t know.

In a new, absolutely current Instagram story, Jenner proved she’s still pregnant. She followed the story up with highlights from her December baby shower. Connecting these bread crumbs can get addictive, especially since Jenner’s been unusually private since the Astroworld tragedy. When she does finally give birth, she’s probably going to post a very popular photo to mark the occasion.

When people discuss how successful the Kardashians are, look no further than this conspiracy theory. Eagle-eyed fans are obsessing over whether or not Jenner is taking shots, and if her nails are matching in certain photos. All Kylie Jenner’s done is live her life, and everyone’s talking about her.

