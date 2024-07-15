Why Prince Louis Was Left Out of Outings With Kate Middleton and Siblings

Prince William and his family enjoyed a weekend of sporty competition. The Duke of Cambridge took his eldest son Prince George to Berlin for the UEFA European Championship soccer game on July 14.

The father and son matched in suits and ties for the soccer final which saw Spain defeat England with a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, his wife Kate Middleton took in some tennis action at Wimbledon with their daughter Princess Charlotte. But for many on social media the questions raised were concerning the absence of the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis.

One account on X even joking that he was “partying at home” Home Alone-style while his parents and siblings enjoyed a night on the town.

History has shown that the royal children only start attending public events at the age of 8, as both George, 10, and Charlotte, 9, made their first appearance at Wimbledon at the same age.

As he is just 6 years old, Prince Louis did not attend these outings with his family. The young prince was also absent when William took his two older children to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in London back in June.

Kate Middleton Made Rare Outing Amid Cancer Treatment

For the Duchess of Cambridge, this marks the second public appearance she has made since news broke of her cancer diagnosis. She uploaded a video statement back in March to make the announcement, saying she would resume her responsibilities when the time was appropriate.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Princess Kate said in the video. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

She uploaded a video statement back in March to make the announcement.

Following her announcement, Kate had once again been out of the public eye to begin cancer treatment. Leaving many people to once again, speculate about her well-being. One source told Variety that the Princess of Wales has “turned a corner.”

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the source told Vanity Fair.

“It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”