Why Kelly Ripa Called Husband Mark Consuelos a ‘Dirty Liar’ on ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back, branding her husband, Mark Consuelos, a “dirty liar” during a candid chat about their home life on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Videos by Suggest

During Wednesday’s episode of Live, the hosts engaged in their usual playful banter when Ripa called out her long-time husband for sneaking a glance at her private journal.

It all began when Consuelos mentioned that Ripa had left the journal “out by your bed stand once or twice.”

Ripa promptly asked if her husband had ever taken a look. Without a beat, he firmly denied it.

And just like that, Consuelos was caught in Ripa’s expertly crafted web.

“You’re a liar… You are a dirty liar,” she shot back at Consuelos.

An alarmed Consuelos attempted to defend himself, his voice tinged with fear.

“I don’t want to know, I just want my reality to be my reality,” he insisted as an unconvinced Ripa watched on.

However, in a moment of mercy, Ripa decided to let her stammering lover off the hook. She shifted the conversation to the sort of things she writes about Consuelos, seemingly tempting him to read the forbidden text.

“What I think about you is fascinating… I think you would like it,” she purred, Consuelos brimming with anticipation.

A Former Co-Star of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recalls Their Palpable Attraction to Each Other

Of course, the couple’s playful banter is well-known to fans, as their love story dates back to 1994 when they first met on the set of All My Children. After eloping in 1996, they have built a lasting relationship that now spans nearly 29 years. Together, they have raised three children: Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

Just a day earlier, Susan Lucci, the couple’s former co-star, and longtime Erica Kane on All My Children throughout its 41-year run, reflected on witnessing their undeniable, instant chemistry.

“I just have to say something about Mark and Kelly,” she told Andy Cohen onstage at New York’s 92nd Street Y for an event commemorating the 55th anniversary of the All My Children’s premiere.

“I was happy to be in the hair and makeup room watching their audition scenes, and we were all like: “Oh, get a room!”‘ she added.

She turned to Kelly, seated beside her onstage, and addressed her directly. “The chemistry between you two was coming right through the screen,” Lucci gushed.