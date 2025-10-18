why-chris-stapleton-had-to-abruptly-reschedule-multiple-concerts

Chris Stapleton recently postponed upcoming shows on his 2025 All-American Road Show tour.

The 47-year-old Lexington, Kentucky native took to Instagram on October 9 to share the unfortunate news with his fans. The country singer revealed he’s been sick, recovering from bronchitis, and is on doctor-ordered vocal rest to heal.

Stapleton’s message read: “To all my friends in Hollywood, FL, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform this weekend’s shows as my doctor has put me on vocal rest.” He added, “I want to, sincerely, thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to seeing you next year — Chris.”

The concerts affected by Stapleton’s sudden rescheduling were originally set for Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. They have now been postponed to 2026.

“The shows will be rescheduled to January 10th and 11th,” Stapleton wrote, adding that tickets for the original dates will be valid for the new ones.

“All previously purchased tickets for Friday, October 10th, will be honored on Sunday, January 11th, and tickets for Saturday, October 11th, will be honored on Saturday, January 10th. For those unable to attend the rescheduled dates, please contact your point of purchase by Monday, November 10th,” the “White Horse” singer added.

Fans Rally Behind Chris Stapleton After Abruptly Rescheduling Multiple Concerts

Despite their disappointment about the postponement, fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes. They also reminded the country star that his health comes first.

“Take care of yourself, Chris! You’ll get to be with your family as you get better. Fans will understand and be praying for a great make-up show when you’re better,” one onlooker wrote. “Feel better soon! That voice is magic, so take care of it,” a second fan added.

Stapleton didn’t specify his recovery timeline. However, his next gig is slated for November 1st at Boots on the Bayou in Gonzales, Louisiana. Fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that he gets some solid vocal rest before then.