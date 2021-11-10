Who’s Most Likely To Get A Breakthrough Infection, Signs Your Flu Symptoms Are Really Covid, And More Must Read COVID News

As we enter the second winter of dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got all the COVID news you need to know as people retreat indoors to avoid the weather, but open themselves up to the virus.

This season also coincides with flu season, so we’ve got advice on how to tell symptoms of the flu virus apart from the COVID-19 virus symptoms.

For those that are vaccinated, there’s one group in particular who is extra susceptible to a breakthrough COVID infection. Finally, there’s been a recall on a popular home COVID test that consumers need to know about before heading over to their relatives’ homes for the holiday season.

Here’s all the information you need to know to get through this season with your health intact during these trying times.

COVID-19 Home Test Being Recalled For Possible False Positive Results

A brand of home tests for COVID-19 was voluntarily recalled after the manufacturer found that the product occasionally gave false-positive results. The FDA has reported that the tests likely didn’t give out false-negative results, but consumers should definitely check the manufacturer’s website to see if they accidentally took home a faulty product.

The Top Sign That Your Flu Symptoms Might Be COVID-19

With flu season upon us, it can be difficult to tell the difference between run-of-the-mill flu symptoms and the more dangerous symptoms of COVID. The two share a wide range of the same symptoms, including cough, fever, chills, and shortness of breath. There is one major difference between the two, however.

CDC Data Shows This Group Of Fully Vaxxed People Are Most Likely To Get A Breakthrough Infection

Despite being fully vaccinated, a certain group of people is still highly susceptible to a breakthrough case of COVID. Though these cases are typically milder than cases where an unvaccinated individual contracts the virus, there is still a danger posed to a portion of the population.

