Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Retirement Rumors From ‘The View’

Fans of The View have speculated longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s retirement. But according to Goldberg, she’s not going anywhere yet.

Goldberg, 67, who has starred on the talk show for 16 years, shared her thoughts about retirement and what she has planned for the future.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Goldberg explained, “I’ve done nothing but retire. I’ve been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah.”

She continued, “I have a contract. As long as I’m doing the contract, nobody’s mad.”

Goldberg is known for taking Fridays off work while her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines take over.

“But I’ve been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I’d go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday.”

We love a good four-day workweek, too, Whoopi!

Could Julia Fox Replace Whoopi Goldberg?

Recently, Julia Fox appeared on an episode of The View during one of Goldberg’s absences. While viewers of the show may have recognized Fox from her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West or her role in Uncut Gems, the actress expressed wanting to enter a “new chapter” of life.

According to Fox, the new chapter she’d like to pursue is a permanent spot on the talk show’s host panel.

After the actress walked on set, she asked the panel, “Are you guys hiring? I really like it here.”

Goldberg’s Secret Side Project

During Whoopi’s recent absence, Behar stepped into her moderator role.

At the beginning of the show, Behar explained, “Welcome to The View. As you can see, Whoopi is off today.”

The 81-year-old host remained secretive of Goldberg’s whereabouts, but hinted, “She’s off doing something really exciting. But I can’t tell you what it is.”

“But trust me, it’s a good one,” Behar cryptically finished.

While Goldberg’s secret side project has not yet been revealed, we’re just glad she’s not planning on leaving The View anytime soon.