The White House Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar ‘An Irrelevant Loser’ After Her Latest Trump Criticism

The White House has seemingly put The View co-host Joy Behar on notice following her latest criticism of President Trump.

While she and the other co-hosts were discussing President Trump’s recent claims that former President Obama had committed treason during the 2016 election on Wednesday, Joy Behar slammed the world leader.

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on January 6th?” Behar said, referring to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. “Who was that again? The thing about [Trump] is he is so jealous of Obama because Obama is everything he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green.”

The comment didn’t sit too well with the White House. Hours after the episode’s airing, spokesperson Taylor Rogers had some harsh words for Behar.

“Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Rogers said, per Entertainment Weekly. “It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year.”

Rogers then issued a warning to Behar. “She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off the air.”

Although they did not address Rogers’ comment, a The View spokesperson stated that the talk show’s ratings are “up in total views and women 18-49 versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years.”

“Season to date, The View is ranking No.1 in households and total views among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season,” the spokesperson added.

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Were Allegedly Warned to ‘Tone Down’ Trump Criticism

The White House warning comes just a couple of months after The View co-hosts were allegedly told to “tone down” the criticism against President Trump.

During a meeting with ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic, Ana Navarro allegedly stated that the show’s audience “routinely seeks out its perspective on politics.”

She noted that this is true especially when the Trump administration’s “radical attempts to upend the government can potentially affect their daily lives.”

“‘This is what our audience wants,’” an insider said while quoting the co-hosts. “‘This is what our audience wants. Isn’t it gonna look kind of bad if we’re all of a sudden not talking about politics?’”

The co-hosts also reportedly found Karamehmedovic’s ideas and requests to be “silly.” They then said they were “just going to keep doing their thing.”

