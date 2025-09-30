white-house-slams-ariana-grande-for-resharing-post-criticizing-trump-administration

The White House had quite a response to Ariana Grande’s reshare post criticizing the Trump administration.

The Wicked star took to Instagram over the weekend to share the post from A Bit Fruity podcast host Matt Bernstein.

“I want to check in with trump voters. I have one very genuine question,” the post reads. “It’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”

The post further stated, “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

Responding to the post, White House spokesperson Kush Desai issued a statement towards Ariana Grande, using her own lyrics.

“Save your tears, Ariana,” Desai wrote, referring to the title of her single with The Weeknd. “Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

Desai continued by stating, “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

Ariana Grande Previously Supported Calls For President Trump’s Impeachment

Ariana Grande’s clash with the White House came just a few months after she publicly supported calls for President Trump’s impeachment.

The actress and singer reshared Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s statement about removing Trump from office following the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” the U.S. representative stated. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Among those who criticized Grande for speaking out against Trump was Megyn Kelly, who slammed the singer for her opinion by pointing out her noticeable weight loss.

“Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis,” Kelly said. “I’m sorry, but this woman looks ill. She is beyond skinny. She looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her. I’m not saying this to be snarky. I genuinely think someone needs to help this woman. She’s obviously troubled.”

Kelly then added, “Ariana Grande, who, as far as I know, has done nothing other than sing and dance—which is fine, she seems to be very good at that — would like us to listen to her political opinions now. In particular, her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far.”