when-we-were-young-festival-shares-disappointing-news

Bad news, When We Were Young fans, the music festival announced that its 2026 event will not be happening.

In an Instagram post, the organizers of When We Were Young shared the unfortunate news. “The songs, the memories, the moment – none of it exists without you,” the post reads. “After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, we’ve decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before.”

The organizers did reassure that the festival will return to Las Vegas in 2027. “Thank you for showing up with your whole hearts every year,” the post added. “This isn’t goodbye – it’s just a pause. We’ll see you in 2027.”

The disappointing news comes just months after the 2025 installment of When We Were Young. Last year’s event featured performances from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, the Offspring, Blink-182, and Panic! at the Disco.

The festival was first launched in April 2017 and took place at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. It moved to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Winchester, Nevada, in 2022 as a one-day event. My Chemical Romance, Green Day, and other punk rock groups previously performed over the years.

Fans Took to Social Media to Speak Out About the When We Were Young Announcement

Fans of the music festival took to the post’s comment section to speak out about the bad news.

“Honestly, just breathed a big sigh of relief,” one fan wrote. “This year is so jam packed with huge headlines idk if my wallet would survive WWWY on top of all the other fests.”

Another fan stated, “Oh, good, because I couldn’t afford to go another year in a row anyway after going every single year so far.”

Others agreed that it was hard to top last year’s event with Panic! at the Disco. “It’s definitely hard to top @panicatthedisco as 2025’s headliner,” a fan pointed out. “Wwwyf definitely deserves a break to honor that.”

Meanwhile, a fellow fan asked if the event could be moved to a different location.