Feeling Unlucky? It’s Most Likely Your Jupiter Placement

The position of all the celestial bodies at the time of your birth makes up your Zodiac profile. Our Sun sign refers to the position of the Sun, our Moon sign to the Moon, and so on.

Even the planets play a role in our being. Each planet controls different aspects of our lives. We then use natal charts to analyze each placement.

Planetary signs are created the same way as Sun and Moon signs. For example, if Jupiter passed through Aries when you were born, you have a Jupiter in Aries. Not sure where Jupiter falls in your chart? You can get the full breakdown here.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, governs luck. This massive planet dictates how and where we find success. It also influences our mental and physical expansion.

So, if you’re looking for good fortune, don’t look at the stars. Look to Jupiter.

Jupiter In Aries

Those with Jupiter in Aries actively seek out their success. They are bold and daring. Aries Jupiters are willing to take high risks for high rewards. They also have fierce competitive streaks.

As such, they’re highly motivated by pressure. They’ll quickly lose interest if a goal is too easy for them. To an Aries Jupiter, an easy win is no win at all.

Aries Jupiters should be cautious not to let their impatience get the best of them. If left unchecked, they can undo their progress with impulsivity.

Jupiter In Taurus

While Jupiter is all about expansion, Taurus prefers staying home. When these two combine, it makes for an interesting personality.

Those with Jupiter in Taurus play the long game. They pride themselves on diligent, steady work. Taurus Jupiters tend to buck against pressure and competition.

Instead, they prefer to plod at their own pace. Taurus Jupiters are highly aware of their wants and needs. Thus, they will find a way to succeed while still honoring themselves.

Jupiter In Gemini

Jupiter and Gemini are both mutable elements of the Zodiac. As such, Gemini Jupiters are highly adaptable. They’re not committed to any one method of finding success.

Rather, Jupiter Geminis will morph as needed to achieve their goals. This can manifest in positive traits like versatility. Or it could also present itself as manipulation.

Ultimately, your success depends on which route you choose to take. The road to the top becomes more treacherous once you start burning bridges.

Jupiter In Cancer

Finding success with Jupiter in Cancer can be a long process. Cancer is an extremely sensitive sign. It’s often overcome by intense emotional highs and lows.

Consequently, Cancer Jupiters can become stuck in their old ways. In their attempts to maintain stability, they hinder their success.

Cancer Jupiters can reach success through their compassion if used correctly. But that requires rolling with the tides, not crashing into them.

Jupiter In Leo

Jupiter and Leo are both ruled by fire. So, Jupiter Leos can enjoy lots of energy and passion on their ascent to the top.

Leo Jupiters’ biggest downfall is their ego. They are charismatic and make excellent group leaders. If a Leo Jupiter heads a team, that team will likely meet its goals.

Still, Leo Jupiters would be wise to remember that success is not a single-handed effort. If they can learn to be a team player and the star of the show, prosperity is inevitable.

Jupiter In Virgo

Those with Jupiter in Virgo are the celestial clipboard holders. They often run the show, paying close attention to small details and setting goals.

Virgo Jupiters love feeling useful. Not only will they work hard to achieve their goals, but they’ll also do the same for others. Virgo Jupiters are true team players.

However, Virgo Jupiters need to be careful not to spread themselves too thin. Doing so leads to a spiral of overexertion, burnout, and resentment.

Jupiter In Libra

Libra Jupiters are not satisfied with their success until everyone gets a slice of the pie. They are often advocates for the unheard or mistreated.

Their love of humanity translates to a strong urge to travel. The new people, places, and ideas Libra Jupiters encounter all factor into their overall life purpose.

Gatekeeping doesn’t appeal to Libra Jupiters’ nature. These individuals will hold the door open for anyone willing to join them on their journey to the top.

Jupiter In Scorpio

Those with Jupiter in Scorpio are highly intuitive and wise. They achieve power and success through their ability to analyze themselves and others.

Scorpio Jupiters can seem intimidating to those around them, but it’s never personal. Despite being highly intuitive, Scorpio Jupiters forget that not everyone can match their intensity.

These individuals can harness and utilize immense power. But if they never practice vulnerability, their successes will be lonely ones.

Jupiter In Sagittarius

Jupiter is Sagittarius’s ruling planet. So, those born with Jupiter in Sag feel this influence tenfold. They’ve likely been an overachiever since childhood.

Success comes naturally to Sag Jupiters. Once they’ve set a goal, it doesn’t take them long to accomplish it and move on to the next. As a constant explorer, they crave the challenge.

Their biggest challenge is learning how much aspiration is too much. Sag Jupiters’ eyes are always on the prize, making it difficult to enjoy the world around them.

Jupiter In Capricorn

Capricorn Jupiters are responsible, diligent workers. They achieve their goals with a strong work ethic and are great self-motivators.

These individuals tend to be perfectionists, which can be more hurtful than helpful. Those with Jupiter in Capricorn tend to bear the weight of undue stress. This can make traveling and studying less enjoyable.

Cap Jupiters will undoubtedly meet great success in their lifetimes. The only challenge they face is learning to enjoy the rewards of their efforts.

Jupiter In Aquarius

Aquarius Jupiters don’t follow the trail; they blaze it. They measure their wins in revolutions, not repeated efforts. These individuals prefer to be the first, not the best.

Aquarius Jupiters are hungry for new experiences. They thrive in unfamiliar environments, eager to claim uncharted territory wherever possible.

However, their need to be unique can make them feel alienated. They will find the most success once they learn the value of letting others take the lead.

Jupiter In Pisces

No dream is too big for Jupiter in Pisces. They make plans with their heads in the clouds. They also believe in a greater good and a generally kind universe.

Unfortunately, this puts them at risk of others taking advantage of them. Their rose-colored glasses make it difficult to see danger ahead.

Pisces Jupiters’ success lives between reality and fantasy. If they learn to stay grounded, they’ll be able to manifest anything they want.

