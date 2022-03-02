What It Means When You’re Born On The Libra-Scorpio Cusp

Dates of births can reveal zodiac signs, and there are those who are on the cusp of two different signs. More specifically, those born between October 19 and October 25 are on the Libra-Scorpio cusp, which is the Cusp of Drama.

“The difficulty of being on the cusp or end of a sign is that you can feel stuck,” astrologer Linda Joyce told Women’s Health. “You don’t know what to expect.”

Part of this confusion is due to being born during a transitional time, and, when it comes to cusps, timing is everything. Astrological signs are divided up into 30 degrees, for each degree the sun moves in a month. People who enter the world at the 27- to 29-degree mark are on the cusp, and this can be found out using a timed birth chart. A chart that shows a sun at 27, 28, or 29 degrees of a Libra signifies someone on the Libra-Scorpio cusp.

Having a birthday that falls towards the end of a zodiac sign and close to the following one can reveal information on a person’s traits, relationships, challenges, and more, so it is important to know what a Libra-Scorpio cusp means.

The Libra-Scorpio Cusp Personality

For better or for worse, someone on the Libra-Scorpio cusp is affected by not one but two planets: Libra’s ruling one, Venus, the planet of love, and Pluto for Scorpio, which helps make this sign so mysterious.

That being said, many of the strongest traits found in these two signs are found in those on the cusp. These types expect 100% honesty, all the time, but they have a hard time opening up themselves. They have an edgy, dark side to them that intrigues those around them. They are wise and intense yet can also be withdrawn and secretive.

And while true Scorpios prefer close friendships with just a couple of people and Libras just want to get along with everyone, a Libra-Scorpio cusper has their own way of hanging around others. Astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss says they can be found “socializing with a larger group” and may spend this time “observing everyone with laser-beam intensity,” in order to pick up clues on “navigating [their] own relationships.”

The Love Life Of A Libra-Scorpio Cusp

Speaking of relationships, women with a Libra-Scorpio cusp can use this information to assist in the romance department. Those who fall into this category are passionate and intense in life and in love. On one hand, that makes for an exciting and deep connection with a significant other. However, the intensity can, at times, come off as being possessive, holding grudges, or being jealous.

It may take this person a little more time to open up, but both Libra and Scorpio are signs known for valuing deep and real connections. Familial bonds, friendships, and, yes, even dating lives will act as living proof since those on this cusp don’t waste time associating with people who are insincere.

As with any romantic venture, there will be ups and downs, but when a Libra-Scorpio cusper finds the one, it is something else: From their charm they use to draw this person into their desire to go over and beyond for their partner, it will be a relationship full of kindness, fun, and authenticity.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Libra-Scorpio Cusp

Just as each astrological sign has its own set of positive and negative traits, a cusper will take attributes from both of the signs it falls between. When it comes to Libra and Scorpio, in particular, there can be a give and a take, with one sign helping to bring out the best in the other and vice versa.

When it comes to the Libra-Scorpio cusp meaning, upsides include:

Having an intense and charismatic personality

Being a leading and trendsetting individualist

Possessing a desire to help others

But the downsides can include:

A secretive and almost sneaky side

Being unapproachable

The feeling of doubting oneself

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Libra-Scorpio Cusper

As mentioned, the meaning of a Libra-Scorpio cusp can also provide information on love, and, in particular, on which signs are the most and least compatible. Overall, air and water signs are going to be a good choice, since, for example, a water sign can be just as passionate as someone on the Libra-Scorpio cusp. But there are some fire and earth signs that can be complimentary, as well, as earth signs, specifically, can offer up a calming effect.

A lot of this has to do with if a person leads with Libra or Scorpio. If the answer is Libra, some romantic options may be an Aquarius, Gemini, Leo, or Sagittarius. For those who answer Scorpio, the most successful relationships could be found with a Cancer, Pisces, Taurus, or Virgo.

To break it all down, some of the most compatible signs for the Libra-Scorpio cusper are going to be:

Gemini, an air sign that will enjoy a devoted and adventurous relationship with this type

Virgo, an earth sign that can help balance out those who fall into this category

And the signs a person on the Libra-Scorpio cusp should avoid are: