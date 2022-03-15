What It Means When You’re Born On The Aquarius-Pisces Cusp

In astrology, the Aquarius season lasts from around January 20 to February 18, and those with birthdays between February 19 and March 20 are Pisces. However, if someone entered the world between February 15 and 21, they are on the Aquarius-Pisces Cusp.

While this does not change a person’s zodiac sign, it does help to explain some moods, traits, interests, and setbacks, as cuspers will feel the energy from both signs. In particular, this is the cusp of sensitivity, as those who fall into this category feel all the emotions, all the time, in a big way. While this can be a burden, at times, it makes them super-giving and caring souls.

What else can one learn from the Aquarius-Pisces cusp meaning? Well, it can give clues about personalities, relationships, strengths, and weaknesses, as seen down below.

The Aquarius-Pisces Cusp Personality

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

Being on this cusp means being influenced by Uranus, Aquarius’ ruling planet, and Neptune, Pisces’ ruling planet. This combination leads to an individual who is creative, original, and helpful.

These types are smart, but they would rather use their ideas for big projects that give back, rather than focusing on responsibilities at home and work (which, to them, can seem pointless, with all the problems in the world). When they have the time and resources to carry out these plans, it can lead to social media-worthy parties for their friends or unique campaigns that bring awareness to certain nonprofits and causes.

Yes, the humanitarian part of Aquarius and the empathetic side of Pisces lead to people on the Aquarius-Pisces cusp doing all they can to build others up in their personal circles, in their communities, and in the world. They just must remember to take some time for themselves now and then, too.

Thinking about the needs of others and acting on these issues is such a wonderful and compassionate way to live, but it can also be exhausting. Some on the cusp of sensitivity may need to, in advance, schedule out monthly massages, happy hours, and/or facials. Others can feel free to take a day to just rest and be lazy. It’s deserved!

The Love Life Of An Aquarius-Pisces Cusp

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

When entering into a relationship with a woman on the Aquarius-Pisces cusp, it must be understood that they care deeply. So, on one hand, their partners will feel and receive that care, as they are big on special dates, surprise gifts, and keeping the spark alive. On the other hand, though, their desire to meet needs means they won’t always be around. They will spend a good deal of their time, say, volunteering and leading similar efforts, and they will need plenty of alone time, in order to sit with their thoughts and decompress.

While a relationship with an Aquarius-Pisces cusper will come with its fair share of space and individuality for both involved parties, these types love to be reminded of the bond they share with loved ones. In return, when they are with their significant other, they will provide comfort and passion that can’t be matched.

The Downsides And Upsides Of An Aquarius-Pisces Cusp

(Mio Buono/Shutterstock.com)

There are pros and cons to all things in life, including the personality of someone on the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces.

People in this group are:

Thoughtful, always searching for ways to help others

Unselfish, as they can easily forget to take care of themselves

Visionaries, with creative and caring ideas that build up all who come into contact with them

But they can also be:

Disengaged, since their minds are thinking of the items they need to donate, the person they need to visit, the current events happening in the world, and so on

Scattered, with almost too many ideas and too many good intentions

Burnt out, after giving and giving and giving

As mentioned, it is so important that women on the Aquarius-Pisces cusp take breaks. Self-care is vital for all, especially people who put it on the backburner and definitely deserve it. Furthermore, if you don’t ever stop to rest, you will get burnt out, and you won’t be able to assist anyone in any way. So do it for yourself, do it for others, and prioritize your time.

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Aquarius-Pisces Cusper

(Pixejoo/Shutterstock.com)

People can look to the meaning of the cusp of sensitivity in order to learn all sorts of information, including signs that are and are not compatible with love.

The best part of a relationship with an Aquarius-Pisces cusper is that they have so much love to give, and their sensitive sides will help them know how to best love others back.

That being said, these types may want to be with:

Water signs such as Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, as their intuitive sides will match up well

Earth signs such as Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, since they will understand all of the feelings and emotions found within this cusp

These types are all about giving and lending helping hands, which does take up a lot of their time and mind. So, there are some zodiac signs that may not be a good match, romantically, such as: