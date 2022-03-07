What It Means When You’re Born On The Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusp

Some believe that being born at the beginning of a zodiac sign’s season means that you are born on the cusp. And while everyone has just one astrological sign, a person can be influenced by another, especially if they are a cusper.

For instance, someone with a birthday between December 20th and 22nd is on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp. However, it should be noted that the sun changes signs every year on different dates and at different times. Therefore, a birth chart can reveal whether or not someone falls into this category: Is your sun on the final three degrees 27, 28, and 29 of Sagittarius? Then you are a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusper, born on the Cusp of Prophecy.

Just as zodiac signs can provide information on people’s personalities, relationships, interests, and overall vibes, a lot can be learned by looking at what a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp means, as well.

The Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusp Personality

(BragaPictures/Shutterstock.com)

A good way to think about the personality of someone on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp is to look at the symbols of these individual signs: the archer and the goat, respectively. The Sagittarius side helps one stay focused on goals and aiming for success, while the Capricorn part is ready to climb mountains, if necessary, in order to make every dream come true.

Yes, these are strong people who know what they want and who will not stop until they reach the top. Part of this is due to the associated ruling planets. For Sagittarius, that is Jupiter and is all about soaking up knowledge, while Capricorn’s is Saturn and signifies patiently waiting and being rewarded with full awareness and understanding. Elements come into play, too, as this cusp is a combination of an intense fire sign and a determined earth sign.

Astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss summarizes women with a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp: “She’ll tell you how the world works and what to believe in, but she’ll do it with a plan, likely because she knows she can change people’s minds.”

The Love Life Of A Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusp

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

When someone enters into a relationship with a person born on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp, they should prepare for something vibrant and genuine. Because of their devoted and steadfast ways, these types stay committed and loyal in love.

Furthermore, once they set their sights on a potential partner, they will do whatever it takes to win him/her over. If they have to wait around, they are okay with that. As mentioned, they know what they want…and they usually get it!

Some bumps in the road could come up when getting romantically involved with this cusper. They are just so enlightened and full of ideas, and if someone is not on the same page as them, the cusper could get irritated. They can also be a bit aggressive (when, say, wanting you to get on board with their thoughts) and stubborn (thinking that their way is the only way). An individual on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp must learn to listen to others, to be open to new ideas, and to practice being gentle. If not, they may just find themselves living a lonely life, after driving off everyone.

Potential partners need to be people who truly understand the cusp of prophecy: It may require the cusper to be gone for long periods of time, as they are out assisting others, and it will involve listening and learning since the cusper always has new goals and plans to share.

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusp

(Mio Buono/Shutterstock.com)

After discovering the attributes that come with being born on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp—including those that play a part in love lives—a person can then learn about the main strengths and weaknesses that are associated with this group.

The upsides of this cusp include being:

driven

ready to change the world

sensible

open to new experiences

disciplined

On the other hand, downsides are that one can be:

moody

intense

distracted

selfish

antisocial

As you can see, the strongest and most positive trait found in this group is also the most negative one. On one hand, it is amazing that the Sagittarius’ archer and the Capricorn’s goat come together in creating a strong-willed person with a go-getter attitude.

But, when someone is gifted with beneficial ideas—along with the wisdom and strength to make it all happen—they can be found talking down to others or even ignoring those around them. So to all of the birth dates on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp: Keep shooting for the stars, but please remember to value the input and ideas that your loved ones can provide, too!

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Sagittarius-Capricorn Cusper

(Pixejoo/Shutterstock.com)

Many surely want to know about the compatibility of a woman on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp. A fire sign would complement the intensity found in these types, but some on this cusp may not have the patience to deal with a fire sign forever.

An earth sign could be nice, as their calming ways may help keep a Sagittarius-Capricorn cusper centered. Furthermore, they are usually trustworthy and loyal, which these types admire (and vice versa).

So, to summarize, those born on the cusp of Sagittarius and Capricorn should consider dating and be with a: