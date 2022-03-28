What It Means When You’re Born On The Taurus-Gemini Cusp

Those who entered the world between May 17 and 23 were born on the Taurus-Gemini cusp. This means that the most noticeable traits found in these two zodiac signs come together, influencing a cusper’s personality, relationships, and beyond.

A great deal of this influence comes from the planets and the elements that are associated with these signs. Taurus is ruled by Venus, a planet centered around thrilling and intimate relationships and vibes, and is also an earth sign. The ruling planet of Gemini, an air sign, is the vibrant Mercury. Therefore, when combined, you get a person who shines and draws people in, which is why this is known as the Cusp of Energy.

What else can the Taurus-Gemini cusp mean, though?

The Taurus-Gemini Cusp Personality

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

First of all, astrology can heavily affect a person’s traits, and the people in this category are friendly, popular, and charismatic. This is usually the cool friend of the group, the one with thousands of social media followers, and the life of the party.

This strong and outgoing mood translates into all areas of life for those on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini. For instance, they blow away interviewers, landing dream jobs and usually working their way up the ladder of success and popularity in the workplace. They sweet talk like no one else, with suitors lining up at their door and non-stop notifications from said suitors. They are constantly inviting everyone to the best new restaurant in town or out to coffee, where they enjoy stimulating conversations that could go on forever. Overall, these types never seem to stop, as they go from work to the gym to happy hour to run errands … and then wake up to do all of this and then some the next day.

Astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss summarized these cuspers in Well + Good, saying, “There’s a combination of deep sensuality and intelligence; a relationship between the mind and the body that few signs blend as seamlessly.”

But they must remember to rest their minds and bodies, because the downfall of this lifestyle is that individuals on the Taurus-Gemini cusp can get burnt out quickly. They never slow down, and they don’t like to do so.

It can all eventually catch up with them, as they are tired (physically and mentally), as their bank account is hurting, and as they have put personal responsibilities on the back burner.

The Love Life Of A Taurus-Gemini Cusp

(Bragapictures/Shutterstock.com)

The strengths and weaknesses found in both Taurus and Gemini can also have positive and negative outcomes when it comes to romance.

A woman on the Taurus-Gemini cusp is, as mentioned, outgoing, vibrant, and busy. That being said, those in this category definitely do well with flirting and dating. However, it can take them some time to actually settle down; they like their freedom, and they need time to have fun before fully committing.

Once they do find someone special, though, these cuspers will be devoted, and they will make for an exciting and sensual relationship. If you have fallen for someone on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini, you will need to be patient, and you will need to fight off any jealous tendencies. It will be worth it, though, as life with these individuals is an affectionate and adventurous one!

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Taurus-Gemini Cusp

(Tatiana Davidova/Shutterstock.com)

While these two astrological signs are quite different, the best and worst parts of the Taurus-Gemini cusp can be summed up in a few words.

On the list of pros, these people are:

Great friends, who are known for making great conversation and always doing a great job in social situations

Energetic, with a can’t-be-stopped stamina and a true love for life

Adaptable, since they are always ready for anything

But, as well, they can be:

A bit much, with an over-the-top attitude

Overindulgent, as they don’t know how to say “no”

Selfish, thinking that they, for example, know the best spots and know the most, in general

So while these cuspers are surrounded by others and soaking up as much as possible, they must remember to give their loved ones attention, to take time for self-care, and to humbly slow down now and then!

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Taurus-Gemini Cusper

(Tatiana Davidova/Shutterstock.com)

Someone born on the cusp of energy can utilize this information to learn more about compatibility, too. Since these cuspers are fiery and passionate, they are great lovers … but they must have significant others who can reciprocate and understand this energy.

There are fire signs, who would definitely be able to keep up, but their big personalities may clash with someone of the Taurus-Gemini cusp. Air signs are known for communicating and connecting, but they can be either analytical or free-spirited, and that may not be a match for those on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini.

Instead, consider a relationship with a calming and caring water sign or a serious and stable earth sign.

So, to recap, women on the Taurus-Gemini cusp should give it a go with:

Dedicated earth signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Sensitive water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces

And those in this group may want to think before getting romantically involved with: