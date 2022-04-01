What It Means When You’re Born On The Gemini-Cancer Cusp

Astrology can greatly impact life, and this is especially true for those who were born on the cusp or the edge of two zodiac seasons. For instance, those with birth dates between June 18 and June 24 were born on the cusp of magic, and that is a great word for these individuals; they have all the best qualities of a Gemini and a Cancer … but they must also deal with the negative aspects of the Gemini-Cancer cusp.

Gemini is an air sign that is ruled by Mercury, meaning this sign is curious and insightful. Cancer’s ruling planet is the Moon, and its element is water, bringing out its sensitivity and sentimentality. Together, this helps form a person who is generally interested in other people and who truly cares for their loved ones. However, all of this interest and care can become too much, as they get weighed down with trying to help out and struggle with sharing their own feelings.

Continue reading to learn how to effectively live out life on the Gemini-Cancer cusp, which, as astrologer Stefanie Iris Weiss said in Well + Good, “marks one of the loveliest transitions of all—that delicious moment when spring officially slides into summer on the solstice … one of the most magical points of the astrological year.”

The Gemini-Cancer Cusp Personality

As mentioned, this cusp is a combination of the extroverted Gemini and the nurturing Cancer. Those who fall into this category enjoy hanging out in social settings, as well as having one-on-one time with those who are closest to them. They act as the therapists of friend groups, offering a shoulder to cry on and helpful advice.

Gemini can be an impulsive zodiac sign, though, just as Cancer can be too inwardly drawn. In particular, this can manifest in a way where individuals are saying yes to every invitation and every chance to lend a helping hand, all while keeping their own struggles to themselves.

While it is wonderful to be there for others, women on the Gemini-Cancer cusp must remember the importance of self-care. After all, you can’t assist others without first assisting yourself. These cuspers must stay balanced and rational, without letting the weight of everyone’s problems, as well as the weight of their own issues, bring them down.

Unfortunately, this is a common obstacle for empathetic souls: They are born to be of service to the world, but then they start thinking about all the stress and sadness and bad news and pain … and then they can’t find an off switch. Their minds get consumed with negativity and with ways they could be doing more, and they wear themselves out physically, emotionally, and mentally.

This is an admirable way to live, but it is just not possible. So, if you entered the world on the Gemini-Cancer cusp, you must step away at times, protect yourself, and make rest a priority.

The Love Life Of A Gemini-Cancer Cusp

One of the strongest traits in a Gemini-Cancer cusper is the affection they show to literally everyone they meet. Therefore, when they are in romantic relationships, they show and give their partners devotion, kindness, and attention.

As known, however, these types are not big on opening up and talking about their own opinions, weaknesses, and lives. So while, from the beginning of their time with a significant other, they will ask for lots of details and enjoy listening, they may not return the favor.

Those in relationships with someone on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer can patiently and politely encourage their partner to let them in. Communication is, of course, part of a healthy bond, and these cuspers may realize that they actually like talking things out, which can be therapeutic. It can lead to a couple learning more about one another, as well, helping to add in even more exhilaration (which the Gemini side will definitely appreciate).

The Downsides And Upsides Of A Gemini-Cancer Cusp

What is the true meaning of the Gemini-Cancer cusp? What happens when Gemini’s air and Mercury come together with Cancer’s water and Moon? What pros and cons will be seen most?

On one hand, those in this group are:

Warmhearted, showing authentic care and love

Obliging, going out of their way to help anyone and everyone

Intuitive, with a knack for knowing just what to say and do

But these cuspers can also be:

Moody, as their insightful and emotional ways lead them to soaking up everyone else’s problems and sadness

Self-destructive, since they don’t know how to stop helping others and aren’t very good at taking care of themselves

Closed off, hiding away their thoughts and feelings

Most And Least Compatible Signs For The Gemini-Cancer Cusper

This is the cusp of magic, and that magic makes a Gemini-Cancer cusper compatible with certain astrological signs (and vice versa).

In love, these types of people will need partners who understand how sensitive and softhearted they are. Since water signs share that emotional side, they could be a good fit. However, extra moody individuals could lead to a relationship that is too gloomy and lacks fun or excitement.

Speaking of excitement, fire signs definitely know how to bring it, but they may be inconsiderate towards the tender cusper.

That being said, consider your compatibility with:

The intuitive Cancer

The playful Gemini

The innovative Aquarius

Think before jumping head-first into a love life with: