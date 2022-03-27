Wesley Snipes’ Red Carpet Looks Over The Years

When it comes to red carpet fashions, it’s usually the ladies who generate buzz while the fellas tend to fade into the background with their identical black tuxes. Blade star Wesley Snipes doesn’t roll that way. The actor has taken a number of fashion risks over the years and while not every look has been a winner, there’s no doubt that the man has style.

Typically when we take a look at red carpet fashions, we focus on the ladies; after all, there’s nothing more dramatic than a floor-length ball gown. However, Wesley Snipes proves that male red carpet fashions can make quite the statement as well. Snipes got his start in the entertainment industry after his film debut in New Jack City and quickly began making a name for himself as a fashion-forward risk-taker on the red carpet.

Early on in his career, Snipes was rarely caught without his beaded Ankh necklace, an Egyptian symbol that represents the cycle of life and rebirth. In this photo, which was taken in 1993, just two years after New Jack City was released to critical acclaim, Snipes wore a bright orange sports jacket over a black turtleneck with black slacks as he exited the Beverly Hills Hotel. Also of note are his pair of dark sunglasses that quickly became a part of his persona.

Classic Snipes

The Ankh necklace makes another appearance in a photo taken of Snipes a few years later at the premiere of Laurence Fishburne’s 2000 film Once In The Life. This time around, the ancient symbol is cast in silver, rather than the ruddier gold or copper that was used in the earlier photo. Once again, he’s wearing a pair of sunglasses, a bold choice for a nighttime event, but he pulls it off with panache. To top off the look (literally), Snipes rocks a black flat-brimmed fedora. It’s an iconic look.

We move closer to the present with our next photo, which was taken in 2014 at the premiere of The Expendables 3. Snipes chose to go with an eye-popping wine-colored blazer with a pale blue dress shirt underneath, which he wisely paired with white pants. Proving one can be comfortable and fashionable, the actor opted for a pair of white sneakers. As ever, Snipes has on his sunglasses, which complete his suave, man-about-town look.

Not His Best Effort

Finally, a rare moment on the red carpet where Snipes was caught without his sunglasses on, though he’s keeping them close by. We’re not exactly thrilled by this look in particular, but no one can deny it was a bold choice. Deep red, zippered pants with a very steep cuff disappear into neon lime and black sneakers. The ensemble leaves Snipes somehow clashing with himself and the red carpet. On top, the red turtleneck hides under a black and brown leather jacket, and a deep red strap can be seen around Snipes’ shoulder. Hopefully, he had another outfit to change into later.

Snipes Today

The sunglasses are back, and so are the beads in Snipes’ latest red carpet photo. Snipes attended the June 30, 2021 premiere of The Tomorrow War, looking cool in his loose, patterned blue shirt. The plain white pants and brown loafers offset the busy pattern of the shirt, so as not to be overwhelming. On his head, Snipes wore a black skull cap as well as a pair of sunglasses. When you know what works, why make a change?

