‘Wendy Williams Show’ Premiere Postponed After Latest Health Twist For Wendy Williams

New information about the mysterious health issues plaguing talk show host Wendy Williams has been made available. The Wendy Williams Show star reportedly checked into the hospital early Tuesday morning amid reports that she’d caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that wasn’t the reason for her hospital visit. Here’s what’s going on with the former shock jock as well as what it means for the upcoming premiere of Season 13 of her popular daytime talk show.

Latest Turn In Wendy Williams’ Health

Wendy Williams fans were disappointed to learn that the talk show diva would be skipping promos for the upcoming season of the Wendy Williams Show, which soon turned into alarm when that news was followed by an announcement that Williams caught COVID-19. Now there’s even more grim news for the veteran TV giant, though there’s a glimmer of hope.

Sources close to Williams spoke with TMZ, revealing that the talk show host had voluntarily admitted herself to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The sources added that Williams has long struggled with her mental health, so this news didn’t come as a surprise to them.

According to a New York Police Department spokesperson who spoke to PageSix, a 57-year-old woman was taken via ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital from Williams’ apartment building Tuesday morning. There’s no news on when Williams will be released, but the sources close to her remain optimistic and say her mental health is improving every day.

What’s Happening With ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ In The Meantime?

There was also an update about her COVID diagnosis. Williams caught the virus, but is fortunately asymptomatic at the moment. The diagnosis is enough to keep her away from her famous purple chair for the time being, but the biggest issue keeping her from set is her ongoing mental health issues.

The premiere for Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show was initially set for Monday, September 20, but that date has now been pushed back. Instead, the show will premiere on October 4, two weeks after the original premiere date. Williams has experienced some personal and professional difficulties this year, but she has clearly hit some sort of wall that convinced her to seek help.

Although it’s terrible that she’s obviously been suffering behind the scenes, it’s encouraging to know that Williams was able to access help to deal with her problems. Hopefully, she does well with her treatment and is able to return to our TVs with her usual charming, brash nature.