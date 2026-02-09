Wendy Williams’ Dad Has Died

Thomas Williams, the dad of Wendy Williams, has passed away, according to a heartfelt tribute shared by a family member on social media.

Wendy Williams’ niece, journalist Alex Finnie, announced her grandfather’s death in an Instagram tribute on Feb. 8. The post featured a montage of family photos with Thomas, set to the Stevie Wonder song “As.”

“I’ll be loving you always ❤️🕊️🙏🏾,” Alex wrote alongside the footage.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share — after 94 years of extraordinary love, strength, brilliance, and wisdom, my grandfather Thomas D. Williams has passed. I know he is in heaven with Nana, watching over our family and continuing to guide us as he always has,” she added.

“My grandfather was truly a man of great intellect — an author, educator and keeper of historical facts. Papa poured into both family and community. I miss him tremendously. I’m a little lost for words right now, but I love you endlessly Papa. Give Nana a kiss for me ❤️,” Alex concluded.

Of course, the comments section to the poignant post was flooded with words of support.

“Awww I’m so sorry to you Alex and your family. Tom was such a sweet and dapper man with a special sparkle in his eyes. May he rest in peace,” one top comments read. “I’m so sorry… he was an amazing man. Sending love to you and your entire family,” another onlooker wrote.

“Wendy will miss her dad dearly. Rest in Peace Mr. Williams,” another fan offered.

Thomas’ wife, Shirley Williams, died in 2020 at 85. According to PEOPLE, Wendy confirmed the news on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, saying her mother died “beautifully and peacefully” while surrounded by “love.”

Wendy Williams Reportedly Last Saw Her Dad in February 2025

Wendy last saw her dad in Miami in February 2025 for his 94th birthday. Under court-ordered guardianship due to cognitive issues, she wasn’t sure if she’d be allowed to visit him.

“My dad is going to be 94 next month. I don’t know if I’m able to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad,” the 61 year old said on The Breakfast Club back in Janurary 2025. She claimed that her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, might not allow the visit.

Wendy Williams with her mom, Shirley Williams, and dad, Thomas Williams, in 2017. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

Wendy has repeatedly denied claims of cognitive impairment and continues her attempts to dissolve the guardianship. However, the guardianship was upheld in August 2025 after doctors completed a new medical examination.