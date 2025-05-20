Wendy Williams Moved from Her Care Facility Floor After Alleged Roof Incident, New Documentary Reveals

A new ID Channel documentary is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Wendy Williams’ alcoholism struggles.

In the new hour-long documentary, TRAPPED: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams? Journalist Diane Dimond revealed more details about the former talk show host’s life in a New York City assisted living facility.

Dimond claimed that Williams’ life at the assisted living facility hasn’t always been easy, revealing there was a rooftop incident.

“Wendy was on the third floor in this care unit, where she has access to the hallways, to the elevators,” the journalist said. “And on hr birthday, she decided to get in the elevator and see where she could go.”

Williams ended up heading to the rooftop bar and ordering a drink to celebrate her birthday. “She ordered a drink, and then another one, and another,” Dimond said. “Who knows how many, but she will admit to you that she got drunk, she had a relapse.”

Following the rooftop incident, Williams was sent to a more restrictive ward to continue treatment. “And that was the fifth floor, the memory care unit,” Dimond revealed. “Where she has a room with a bathroom and a television, and she is locked into that floor 24/7 unless the guardian gives her permission to go out once in a while.”

Wendy Williams has been under the guardianship since 2022. She was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

Wendy Williams Admitted She “Celebrated” Her 60th Birthday, But Is Now Sober

Although she didn’t say the rooftop incident occurred, Wendy Williams did say that she “celebrated” her 60th birthday before restarting her sobriety journey.

“[My] relationship [with substances] is fine and is wonderful,” Williams shared while on The View in March 2025. “I’ve had my devices and I have to tell you something: I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free.”

Brain disorder specialist Daniel Amen said in the TRAPPED documentary that Williams may have alcohol-induced dementia instead of FTD.

“Alcohol is one of the main causes of cognitive decline and dementia,” Amen explained. “In fact, I believe that alcohol dementia is the second most common case.”

Williams has been vocal against her conservatorship. However, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has requested that the former talk show host undergo a new medical evaluation. The evaluation will include comprehensive neurological and psychological testing.