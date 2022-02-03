You Can Stay In These 8 Bizarre Airbnbs For Under $50/Night

If you’re looking for a fun travel experience this year that won’t break the bank, booking your lodging via Airbnb is a must. Thanks to this private vacation rental site—which allows people to rent out everything from full homes to tents—you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars a night for unique accommodations.

Would it be fun to rent out an Italian-style hilltop mansion on 220 acres for a nightly rate that’s higher than the cost of my car? Sure. But, you can find some incredible, outrageous places all over the globe that won’t set you back more than $50 per night. Here are some amazing bucket list ideas for budget travelers.

1. The Underground Hobbit Hole In Del Norte County, California

(Dan/Airbnb)

The Underground Hobbit Hole is 260-square foot earth-sheltered structure built into the side of a mountain. It’s part of a sustainable off-grid village, and rents for $48 per night. Features include one-of-a-kind architecture, stained glass windows, a center tree pillar, a breakfast nook with a Hobbit mushroom table, and a Hobbit Hole.

The primitive cabin does have running water, but no electricity. The common kitchen and bath facilities are located on the grounds. And you’ll also need to bring your own bedding. The life of a Hobbit isn’t a glamorous one.

2. An Eco Dome House Near Morant Bay, Jamaica

(Julia/Airbnb)

Casa J is an Eco Dome House located in the hills of St. Thomas Parish on a 63-acre Source Farm Ecovillage. For $40 per night, you get a bedroom with a balcony that has amazing views of the sea, plus a luxury bathroom.

There is a community kitchen in the home that serves vegetarian meals, a wellness center, and wifi is included. However, this property does not have TVs, laundry facilities, or air conditioning.

3. El Cubil #2 In Hidalgo, Nuevo León, México

(@Elsy/Airbnb)

For $45 per night, you can stay in a private room at this dome house in Mexico. While the post refers to this as a “dome house”, we think the phrase “tube house” is more appropriate. This unforgettable getaway allows you to connect with nature, with hiking trails, a path to the “plutonia” cave, and a path to the “el tarta” mine.

While living space is sparse, the property does feature a separate kitchen, gazebo, bathroom, and barbecue area. It also has hot water, wifi, and an outdoor dining area.

4. Leafy Greens Mushrooms In Chiang Mai, Thailand

(@Nattakitt/Airbnb)

You’ll get the entire Earth house to yourself when you rent this mushroom in Thailand, also known as Leafy Greens. It was built as a retreat center where people can go to refresh their souls and minds.

At a rate of just $11 per night, the space features a single floor with a bunk bed. The garden outside is a communal hangout space with an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. There’s also an organic herb and vegetable garden.

5. A Cabin Made Of Straw Panels In Harju County, Estonia

(Tanel/Airbnb)

Known as the Voose Home of Sun, this heated sleeping cabin in Estonia rents for $45 per night. This unique building made of straw panels is touted as being “full of positive energy” with access to the “crystal-clear air of the Kõrvemaa forests.”

The cabin is essentially a small bedroom for two people. The property features a common toilet and shower in a special building. For an extra fee, you get access to the modern kitchen, washing machine and dryer, and sauna.

6. The Chaos Oasis In Toledo District, Belize

(Alisa/Airbnb)

For $50 per night, you can stay at the Chaos Oasis in Belize—the first construction in the district made entirely from recyclable materials. It is located right next to the Mayan ruins and the Lubaantun archeological park. The village of San Pedro Columbia is a 10-minute walk away, and it features bird watching, river swimming, and chocolate making.

Your casita features a double bed, and there is a separate bathroom with toilets and showers. The bottle house catches its own rainwater, and there is an outside shower attached for that “in the wild” experience. But be advised–there is no internet access.

7. La Redonda In Querétaro, Mexico

(Paul/Airbnb)

La Redonda in Mexico offers a comfortable space that’s perfect for a couple. Designed to live in harmony with the environment, this property is a relaxing escape from the daily grind. Located in a biosphere reserve, La Redonda is a mud cabin that is 15 minutes from the historic center of Jalpan Pueblo Mágico.

The property features a dry composting toilet, solar heaters for the showers, and rainwater harvesting. But if you want to use the grill, you’ll need to bring your own charcoal.

8. Cozy Cabin In The Middle Of Mae Hong Son, Thailand

(Mark/Airbnb)

You’ll get the entire bungalow to yourself when you rent this cozy space in Thailand for just $25 per night. Superhost Mark keeps things simple with these rentals, but they are equipped with air conditioning and a private bathroom.

The peaceful setting is pretty quiet, but you will wake up with the rooster crowing in the morning. There is also a dog and cat that like to play in the garden, and you can feed the cows with bananas.

Airbnb has a ton of vacation rentals for less than $50 per night, at locations all over the world. Which is proof that there’s really no need to bust your budget when you travel.

