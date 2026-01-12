‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Leaves Fans Blushing With Her 2026 Golden Globes Look

Turning heads wherever she goes, Wednesday star Jennifer Ortega wowed the red carpet of the 2026 Golden Globes.

The actress left fans blushing as she donned an all-black, revealing dress by Dilara Findikoglu, with a high neckline and side cutouts. The dress also featured a whale-tail train.

Keeping her award show look simple, Oretga minimized her makeup, bleached her eyebrows, and wore her hair in a low bun.

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jenna Ortega was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical/Comedy for her role in Wednesday. This was her second nomination for the Netflix show since its 2022 debut.

The hit series follows Wednesday Addams as she juggles being a student at Nevermore Academy and battling monsters and villains with vendettas against her well-known family. Starring alongside Ortega are Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán.

Jenna Ortega Previously Said She Feels ‘Incredibly Misunderstood’

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last summer, Jenna Ortega reflected on feeling “incredibly misunderstood” as an actress.

“I think that’s part of my struggle with that side of the job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood,” she said. “It’s almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn’t belong to you. I almost don’t even resonate with it anymore.”

“I hate assumptions,” she further pointed out. “And a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you.”

While also appearing in the interview, Wednesday director Tim Burton further shared that he missed the “days of mystery.”

He seemed to hint that it was better when “you didn’t know everything about actors.”

“We know too much,” Ortega said. “And the people feel entitled to those bits and pieces of your life where if they were put under the same microscope, they wouldn’t feel nearly as comfortable.”

Discussing how she feels about being recognized in a public setting, Jenna Ortega had some thoughts. “Sometimes you go out, and it’s a mess. And other times, I could be walking for hours, and no one gives a s—. If you really want to go unseen, you can do it.”

However, she added that she’s “always scared” when fans recognize her on the street. “Somebody shouting your name in public is insane,” she said. “Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when it’s grown men approaching me.”