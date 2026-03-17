‘Wedding Crashers’ Star Reveals Favorite Part of Filming the Classic Comedy

More than 20 years after Wedding Crashers hit theaters, actress Isla Fisher opened up about what her favorite part of filming the classic comedy was.

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While speaking to PEOPLE at the 2026 TIME Women of the Year Gala earlier this month, Fisher shared she enjoyed becoming close with Christopher Walken, who played her father in the film.

“He was just so inspiring,” she said about Walken. “Speaking of feminists, Christopher Walken, I remember saying on that set that there would be no world wars if women were in positions of power, held more positions of power.”

She further pointed out, “And I just remember thinking he was just such a great guy.”

Regarding a possible sequel, Fisher said she wasn’t sure if there was anything in the works. “Maybe there will be,” she noted. “Who knows?”

Per IMDb, the film follows divorce mediators who sneak into weddings to take advantage of the romantic tinge in the air, find themselves at odds with one another when John meets and falls for Claire Cleary.

Fisher and Walken starred in the film alongside Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Bradley Cooper.

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson Previously Stated They Would Return for a ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

During his 2024 appearance on Good Morning America, Vince Vaughn spoke about the possibility of doing a Wedding Crashers sequel.

“We just had a lot of fun. It was a good group of people. You know, it’s been close. They talked about it a few times,” he explained. “I think you just wanna make sure that if you are gonna do it, that there’s a great story.”

Vaughn noted that he thought the potential sequel could answer what the characters’ next chapter would be.

“Don’t go back and try to tell the same story again,” he advised about the sequel. “ But do something that would be fitting for the time. So if they land on something that seems engaging — it’s always a possibility.”

Meanwhile, Owen Wilson told that there’s a script in the works and the first film’s director, David Dobkin, has been “working on it.”

“It’s been nice talking to Vince [Vaughn], and it’s one of those movies that really seemed to connect with people,” Wilson stated. “If we can come up with something we think could be great, then I’m sure we’ll do it.”