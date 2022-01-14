What To Watch Out For In 2022, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If the 1920s were roaring, then the 2020s must be full-on screaming. A lot has happened since the Dumpster Fire of 2020 first started. As we move forward into 2022, a little apprehension is normal—understandable, even.

Because if the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict the future. Life, uh, finds a way… to be inconvenient, stressful, or both.

However, if we look closely, the stars can give us clues to the energy we’ll deal with in the coming year. While some signs are destined for greatness, others might need to brace for rocky roads ahead.

What do the stars say about your 2022?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You always strive to be the last person standing. After all, if you never stop trying, then you never have to admit defeat. What if you look at how far you’ve come and are unhappy with the distance? In 2022, it’s time for you to determine how much of your competitive nature is wrapped up in ego and insecurity.

To do this, you might have to look backward. Past loves or regrets could resurface in the new year. While you might be tempted to shut down in response, try to keep an open mind. What can you use from your past to help you move forward in the future?

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Get ready, Taurus. The hard work you put in at the end of 2021 is about to pay off in 2022. There might be a few bumps in the road as Venus remains in retrograde through February. But once the planet of finances and love goes direct, those bumps should smooth over quickly.

The last two years have been a blessing in disguise for you, a natural homebody. All of this time in quarantine has left you feeling creative, motivated, and energized. Ride that wave of energy into a new career, romance, or hobby, and enjoy the rewards that follow.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Despite your social nature, you’ve been feeling alienated from your tribe. Of course, the pandemic is partially responsible. But there’s also another, more personal level at play here. You spend so much time pleasing and fitting in with others that you overlook your needs.

There’s a difference between being selfish and making sure you feel appreciated. Ironically, your need to be loved convinces you not to rely on others. After all, what if they resent your “neediness?” Don’t let your fear of being alone stop you from setting boundaries. The right people will stick around regardless.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

There’s no denying it, Cancer. You wear your heart on your sleeve. While you’re used to swimming in emotions, 2022 is the time to find solid ground. There’s nothing wrong with being empathetic. But in the battle between your heart and your head, you have to let your head get a few W’s every now and then.

2022 will bring opportunities to prioritize logic over feelings. You’ll likely notice this the most within your home and family life. Who around you could use some tough love? Who is overstepping your boundaries?

Leo

July 22 – August 22

If the whole world is your stage, then 2022 is the year of the scene change. Several solar and lunar eclipses form tense squares with your sign this year. These eclipses signify new beginnings and endings, respectively. Their squares suggest these transitions won’t be easy for you.

But just because something isn’t easy doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Change can be uncomfortable. It can also be infinitely rewarding. Brace yourself for change, but keep your mind open to the possibility that it’s actually a good thing.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

The last two years’ disruption to your routine has dampened your flow. You pride yourself in quick fixes. But recently, the problems you’ve been facing require larger solutions. These impasses have left you feeling insecure. In this new year, it’s time to recenter. You’ve worked your way out of a corner before, and you’ll be able to do it again.

Finding a balance between productivity and rest will be necessary this year. No one denies your work ethic is incredible. Still, you can only go so far without giving your soul some nourishment and relaxation. A simple change in approach will go a long way in 2022.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

You left 2021 neck-deep in a Venus retrograde. This event often causes relationship and self-esteem issues, among other things. While this lovesick planet returns direct in early February, you’re not out of the retrograde woods just yet. All three Mercury retrogrades of 2022 will form tense squares with your sign.

Communication will be finicky in 2022. You might find yourself in recurring quarrels with loved ones. Or, maybe a coworker will misconstrue something you said in the office. To avoid potential drama, make sure you speak thoughtfully and clearly. 2022 is not the year to beat around the bush, Libra.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

While others might tune in to their inner voice every so often, you and yours have a close working relationship. You’re keenly aware of your inner thoughts, dreams, and fears. But be careful, Scorpio. Too much introspection can make it difficult to see what’s in front of you. In 2022, the stars tell you to shift your gaze outward for once.

Take stock of the progress you’ve already made. Once you’ve recentered, you can continue down your path in the right direction. Anticipate a creative spark in the spring. Use this energy to create a mindful game plan for the future.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Your default mode has always been “go-getter.” Whether in love, your self-image, or your career–your list of aspirations is endless. But be careful not to lose sight of the forest through the trees. Otherwise, your productivity is liable to turn into aimless mania.

Around the middle of summer, you’ll need to come to terms with the intentions behind your goal. To what purpose are you constantly working? What is the ultimate end goal you wish to achieve? Assess what you see in the light of June’s supermoon under your sign, and get to work.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You know better than anyone that all good things take effort. Your work ethic is a source of inner pride. Knowing you put your mind to something and saw it pay off brings you great joy. But what about when that change is complex or demanding? What happens when you aren’t immediately good at something? Is it as rewarding then?

2022 will be the year to find out. You will likely face challenges within your career and home life. In late summer, this will come to a head when your ruling planet, Saturn, reaches total opposition. You might feel equipped to handle anything, but no one is immune to learning something new.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

If there’s one thing you can’t stand, it’s boredom. You’re constantly searching for the fantastic and exciting. Indeed, strict regiments have never been your style. But in 2022, it might be time to make it your style. No one’s faulting you for wanting to enjoy life. Still, the best things in life require some level of work.

Be on the lookout for challenges in aspects of your life that are usually “easy.” This can include romance, creativity, and family. You’ve always been able to think outside of the box, and 2022 offers many opportunities to practice.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You navigate life with your head in the clouds. As a result, you have a strong imagination and capacity to feel. But your lofty perspective can (and often does) fracture from reality. You separate yourself from the potential of danger, failure, or vulnerability. While this leaves you feeling disconnected and melancholic, you also feel somewhat safe.

This year, it’s time to join your fellow earthlings. Doors will open for you in 2022. To pass through them, you have to accept that you might fall. Ultimately, you’ll be thankful you left your comfort zone. Because in the end, the greatest failure is to not even try.