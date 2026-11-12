WATCH — 62-Year-Old Country Legend Climbs Music Festival Stage Scaffolding Mid-Set

Country singer Craig Morgan isn’t afraid to really give his fans a show. And he performs his own stunts.

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The 62-year-old Army reservist climbed the scaffolding on stage while singing his 2007 hit “International Harvester” at the Neon Nights Country Music Festival in North Lawrence, Ohio on Aug. 15.

Multiple videos of Morgan climbing the stage made their way around social media.

In the clips, he can be seen holding onto the scaffolding with one hand while he sings with his microphone in the other. He then climbs back down unassisted.

“You know this had his team SWEATING 😅😂,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Oh my god Craig we do not need to go up this high for International Harvester,” another person wrote.

Someone else joked, “now Craig we too damn old for this.”

“Not one of his songs calls for this energy 😂😂😂😂,” someone else quipped.

“But when I do something like that I get arrested 🤣”

“Is he at least… oh I know damn well he’s not in any safety gear he just did that didn’t he?” someone asked.