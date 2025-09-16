walton-goggins-and-his-wife-step-out-for-emmys-2025

Walton Goggins and his wife, Nadia Conners, brought some serious PDA to the Emmys, proving that even A-listers can’t resist a little red carpet romance.

The White Lotus season three star and his longtime director partner were among the first to arrive at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, setting the bar high with their sharp looks—and even sharper displays of affection.

Goggins, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for The White Lotus, kept it cool on the red carpet, swapping a classic tuxedo for tuxedo pants, an open white shirt, and a white blazer.

Conners, a Cannes Film Festival-nominated filmmaker for The 11th Hour, looked chic in a white gown featuring a deep V-neck (nearly as daring as her husband’s style), long sleeves, and a sweet white bow at the waist.

But it wasn’t just their outfits turning heads. The couple engaged in some playful PDA, with Goggins stealing a quick hand-kiss from Conners while the cameras flashed.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Of course, Connors returned the favor, planting a playful smooch on her husband of 14 years’ cheek as he beamed.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Walton Goggins sported plenty of bling… which he revealed held a meaning beyond red carpet flash.

Walton Goggins Reveals the Meaning Behind His Emmys 2025 Jewlery

During the Red Carpet Live show, the 53-year-old actor stated that his snake jewelry was a reference to his character’s association with snakes in The White Lotus.

“Okay, will check it out. I had to make peace with the snakes. So I’m surrounded by snakes tonight,” Goggins told PEOPLE, referring to the snake jewelry he wore to the event.

Goggins, “surrounded by snakes,” wore an ouroboros on his left ring finger, a golden snake bracelet, and a gold necklace with an emerald snake. “So I have three snakes,” he added.

Goggins’ David Yurman jewelry for the evening included three snake pieces: The Ouroboros Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Ouroboros Amulet 18K Yellow Gold with Malachite and Emerald, and Ouroboros Band Ring in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds.

After his snake revelation, Goggins also shared that he misses his White Lotus character “every day,” even the character’s wardrobe.

“I think about him every day,” he admitted to PEOPLE. “Sometimes I’ll put on one of his shirts that I stole,” he joked.