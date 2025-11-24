walt-disney-world-monorail-shuts-down-briefly-following-electrical-fire-incident

The Walt Disney World monorail system was unexpectedly shut down for a few hours following an electrical fire incident.

Videos by Suggest

According to Walt Disney World Info, the fire situation happened near the platform of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Witnesses confirmed that smoke and flames were seen coming from Monorail Silver.

Following the incident, Monorail Green was spotted being towed back into the service station.

After reports of a fire on Monorail Silver, Green is being towed back to the barn. pic.twitter.com/2Kvva8VZFy — Diservations (@diservations) November 23, 2025

No injuries were reported, and Monorail Silver was safely evacuated. Further details about the situation have not been revealed.

Guests who witnessed the incident took to social media to share details.

“I didn’t have seeing a monorail have a electrical fire on my bingo card while on my morning run this morning!” one guest wrote. “There was quite a bit of smoke that smelled like burning electrical insulation coming out between the cars!”

They then noted, “By the time I went and got my phone, they got it out. It was the express and looked empty! They have the walking path to the Magic Kingdom closed.”

The Walt Disney World monorail system operates with three separate lines that travel throughout the theme park’s resorts. The system travels between three resorts (Contemporary, Grand Floridian, and Polynesian) to Magic Kingdom and Epcot.

The transportation system is open 30 minutes prior to when Magic Kingdom opens and stops one hour after the park closes. It also operates 30 minutes before EPCOT’s opening and stops two hours after the park’s closure.

Along with the monorail and boat services, Walt Disney World has bus transportation. All three means of transportation are free.

Walt Disney World Cast Members Recommended Other Transportation Services After Monorail Reopened

Walt Disney World News Today reported that, while the monorail system reopened a few hours after the fire, cast members were advising guests to use other means of transportation to get to Magic Kingdom.

The Transportation and Ticket Center confirmed at approximately 4:25 p.m. that the trains were operating again. Despite the reopening, cast members told guests that the ferry to the theme park was accessible and recommended.

However, the boat service was overwhelmed by guests all day due to the monorail closure.

It was further reported that while the Express line for the Monorail Red was open, it was running very slowly.