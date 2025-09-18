Walt Disney World Area Restaurant Robbed By Person in Scuba Gear

A Walt Disney World restaurant experienced an unusual incident when it was robbed by a person wearing scuba gear.

Videos by Suggest

According to local media outlet WFTV 9, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced its deputies are currently searching for the suspect, who appeared to rob the Paddlefish restaurant, which is inside a replica steamboat at Disney Springs, just after midnight on Sept. 15.

The suspect instructed the employees present in the restaurant to proceed to the corner of the manager’s office and close their eyes. It was reported that the suspect stole between $10,000 and $20,000 and left within two minutes.

After they freed themselves, the employees called 911.

“This incident occurred after the restaurant was closed,” law enforcement officials shared. “And there were no patrons present.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect.

A man in scuba gear robs a Disney Springs restaurant on Sept. 15, 2025. (Photo by Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

WFTV 9 also reported that the restaurant’s employees who witnessed the incident described the suspect as wearing tight clothes and a blue beanie. They further pointed out that the suspect was slim and approximately 5 feet 10 inches in height.

The Walt Disney World Area Restaurant Opened Normally Hours After the Robbery

Meanwhile, WFTV 9 further reported that the Walt Disney World area restaurant opened normally for guests hours after the robbery occurred.

The owners of the Walt Disney World area restaurant have referred all questions about the robbery to the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Per its description, Paddlefish (formerly known as Fulton Crab House) offers 360-degree waterfront views on its steamboat venue. The restaurant serves “sensational seafood and savory steaks” to guests during lunch and dinner hours.

The menu notably features a daily catch, seafood boils, king crab, scallops, and filet mignon.