‘The Voice’ Singer Quits Show Right Before Massive Knockout Round

A The Voice singer was forced to pull the plug on their competition-winning dreams just ahead of the show’s “Knockout” rounds.

According to Deadline, country singer Tanner Frick quit The Voice, leaving Michael Bublé’s team down a contestant.

“Michael, Tanner [Frick] left the competition after rehearsals. You still have Cameron [Wright] and Sloane [Simon],” Daly said. He didn’t reveal why Frick left.

Although he didn’t reveal the reason behind his departure from the show, Frick posted a video on TikTok singing. “Ain’t nobody want me anyway,” he captioned the post.

During his audition, Frick sang “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen. His performance caused a four-chair-turn, with coaches Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani all gunning for him to join their team.

Originally selecting McEntire, Frick went up against fellow country singer Tate Renner and performed Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor” in The Voice’s Battle rounds. Although Reba selected Renner to continue, Bublé saved Frick, calling him a “huge win.”

“Tanner Frick was a huge win for me,” Bublé declared. “That’s a former four-chair turn and a piece of the puzzle that I didn’t have.”

Bublé then said, “I needed that country singer and now I feel like I’m completely in the game. It’s a brave new world we’re about to head into.”

Fans of ‘The Voice’ Singer React to His Departure

Following the news that Tanner Frick had unexpectedly departed from The Voice, the singer’s fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts.

“It’s always a surprise when a talented contestant like Tanner Frick leaves the show unexpectedly,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, “I believe Tanner Frick made a mistake leaving the Voice, he could have won. Best wishes in his future. Four-Chair Turn Tanner Frick Abruptly Leaves The Voice After Being Stolen by Michael Bublé.”

Other fans also took to his TikTok post’s comment section. “Disagree,” an admirer said about Frick’s caption declaration. “Lots of people will want you or your music! Hope to see you live one day!! Gonna miss you on The Voice. You were a worthy contestant!”

A fellow admirer went on to add their theory about the singer’s departure from The Voice. “He’s so good I suspect he got signed! I thought Tanner was going to win the Voice with the Rookie Judge Buble’! I was shocked when Reba didn’t keep him on her team!”