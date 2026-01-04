visa-error-causes-popular-band-to-postpone-big-us-tour

A popular Scottish rock band postponed their US tour just days before it was set to start due to a visa issue.

Biffy Clyro was scheduled to play a series of small shows starting Dec. 2 to celebrate their 10th album, Futique, which hit number one in the UK in September, according to the BBC. However, singer Simon Neil announced that the tour has been moved to later in 2026, blaming the delay on an administrative error.

“Some f—ing genius put the wrong start date into our work visa, so when we received our visas in the last couple of days, we realised it doesn’t begin until after our tour is meant to finish,” Neil explained in an Instagram video.

“We are so angry about this,” he continued. “We’ve been in touch with four or five immigration lawyers, we’ve been in touch with Congress.”

“There’s [nothing] any of them can do to help,” the singer added.

Neil announced that the shows will be rescheduled for April or May 2026, assuring fans that existing tickets remain valid.

Neil also apologized to fans who had already booked travel and accommodations for the December shows, acknowledging the financial impact of the postponement.

“I completely understand if you want to get refunds and you’ve lost faith in us,” he admitted.

“I get it, and I’d be raging at us too. You can’t be any madder at us than I am… Thanks for your time and sorry for wasting it,” the singer added.

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro performs at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 12, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Martin Grimes/Getty Images)

Later in the post, Neil admitted the band felt “a bit cursed” when it came to touring America. In 2022, they had to cancel the final date of their US tour after the singer contracted COVID.

This tour delay follows Biffy Clyro’s recent announcement of their largest show to date: a headline performance at London’s Finsbury Park in July 2026.

The trio has been one of the UK’s biggest rock bands since the early 2000s. They’ve released eight top-five albums, including four number ones, and sold over a million copies.